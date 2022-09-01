Brooke Burke, 50, flaunts her bikini body in Malibu after revealing she does intermittent fasting

Brooke Burke showed off her impressive figure in a pink and white thong bikini on the beach in Malibu on Wednesday.

The former Dancing With The Stars co-host had a very tight tummy, which is incredible considering she just turned 50.

This comes after she told DailyMail.com that one of the ways she stays thin is through intermittent fasting: “It’s one of the easiest ways to lose weight.”

Fit at 50: Brooke Burke showed off her impressive figure in a bikini on the beach in Malibu on Wednesday. The former Dancing With The Stars co-host had a very tight tummy, which is unbelievable considering she just turned 50

Brooke says she has been doing intermittent fasting for many years and it works well for her.

“It’s one of the easiest ways to lose weight,” she said. “If you can stay in that time frame, you have a big advantage.”

Intermittent fasting (IF) is an eating pattern that alternates between periods of fasting and eating. It doesn’t specify which foods to eat, but rather when to eat them, according to Healthline.

There is the 16/8 method in which one does not eat for 16 hours but eats within the remaining 8 hours.

Her method: This comes after she told DailyMail.com that one of the ways she stays so thin is through intermittent fasting: “It’s one of the easiest ways to lose weight”; seen in 2021

The red carpet favorite recommends eating plenty of foods rich in good fats, such as avocados and macadamia nuts.

WHAT IS INTERMITTENT FASTING? Intermittent fasting means not eating for a certain period of time every day or week, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some popular approaches to intermittent fasting include: Alternative fasting day. Eat a normal diet one day and eat either a full fast or a small meal (less than 500 calories) the next day. 5:2 fasting. Eat a normal diet five days a week and fast two days a week. Daily timed fasting. Eat normally, but only within an eight-hour period. For example, skip breakfast, but eat lunch and dinner before 8 p.m. Some research suggests that every other day fasting is about as effective as a typical low-calorie diet for weight loss. That seems reasonable, because reducing the number of calories you eat should help you lose weight. Can Intermittent Fasting Improve Your Health? Losing weight and being physically active reduces your risk of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, sleep apnea, and some cancers. For these diseases, intermittent fasting seems to be about as beneficial as any other type of diet that reduces total calories. Information courtesy of the Mayo Clinic

“That’s brain food that gives you strength and energy,” she said. ‘I also use a lot of olive oil and coconut oil when cooking.’

As for exercise, it’s a part of her life. “I exercise five times a week and the other two days I relax,” said the Melissa & Joey actress.

“It’s important to have free time to gather yourself and give yourself a break. On your days off, just take a walk in your neighborhood, enjoy,” added the 5ft7in viewer who reportedly weighs around 112lbs with a 23″ waist.

The star shared other secrets to keep looking young.

One step was the cycling movement, which women have been doing for decades and pushed Jane Fonda in the 1980s.

Another was the Single Leg Bridge which seemed to have a bit of yoga influence.

Then there were the kickbacks dating back to the 1970s when home workouts became a trend.

“People are confused because of the lockdown because of COVID-19, but exercising can be an answer because it gets your adrenaline pumping and improves your mood,” said the social media staple who was the homecoming queen of her high school.

Exercise promotes chemicals in the brain that improve your mood and make you more relaxed. In particular, the brain releases feel-good chemicals called endorphins throughout the body. Physical activity reduces anxiety and depressed mood and improves self-esteem, according to ULife.

Brooke also shared that it’s important to target certain areas such as stomach, legs or back. “If you want a flatter stomach, focus on strengthening your core, don’t just do cardio. If you want better loot, do the right moves. You can target your problem areas.’

And she also insisted on training just five minutes a day to improve your frame. ‘I have designed an app that fits in with that. It has been very popular. Focusing on one area for just five minutes will indeed make a difference. Five minute lunges a day pay off. And what’s also nice is that you can do it several times a day and suddenly those five minutes turn into 30 minutes if you want.’

The Skechers A spokesperson said that even 20 minutes of walking a day can help not only maintain weight but also mental health. “Don’t walk into a pandemic rut,” the mother of four shared. ‘The more you move, the more you want to move. It’s all about the action, the movement. Even 20 minutes a day helps.’

Smart move: Brooke says she’s been doing intermittent fasting for many years and it works well for her. “It’s one of the easiest ways to lose weight,” she said. ‘If you can stay in that time frame, you have a big advantage’; seen in august

She doesn’t age: Brooke seen on the left in 2021 and on the right in 2001. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant and host shares her five tricks for looking young with DailyMail.com

Brooke said she does many different things during her workout routine, and a 45-minute walk is included.

“It’s my escapism,” said the fitness expert. “I love going out and hiking and I’m really blessed to have beautiful weather in Southern California. I like walking in my neighborhood, I can say hello to my neighbors, it’s a good social plus.

“I walk with my kids and my boyfriend and we love the fresh air, the vitamin D we get. The movement also feels good.’

Her love: she is engaged to real estate investor Scott Rigsby; seen here in February 2021

And she likes walking on the beach as well as in the mountains. ‘Both are equally beautiful. I like to take my dogs to the mountains and let them run around,” she added.

She also urged people to get in the mood: ‘Get up, put on your shoes and go outside. Once you put your shoes on, you tend to get in the mood for a walk.’

There is also a lot you can do on a walk. Brooke tells DailyMail.com that she enjoys listening to audiobooks and music, and she even takes conference calls, but “sometimes silence is the best way to reset.”

And when she’s out for a walk with her kids, they catch up: “It’s fun talking to my kids and walking without devices.”

Brooke is dating Scott Rigsby and has four children: Neriah, 20, Sierra, 18, Heaven, 14, and Shaya, 12.