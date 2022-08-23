Brooke Boney gets flustered as she flirts with Kiss rockstars Gene Simmons, 72, and Paul Stanley, 70

<!–

Entertainment reporter Brooke Boney shared a flirty moment with members of the legendary American rock band Kiss during Monday’s show.

The 35-year-old became visibly confused when she met the band, who are currently in Melbourne for the Australian leg of their End Of The Road World Tour.

After watching Gene Simmons, 72, and Paul Stanley, 70, perform onstage, Boney enjoyed a chat full of allusions to the rockers in front of the camera.

Discussing Kiss’s new tour, Simmons told Boney, “Everything about us is size. bigger is better’

“Your girlfriend has been lying to you all these years — size does matter,” he added as Boney blushed.

Stanley then cheekily asked Brooke if she liked watching Formula 1, to which the brunette replied yes.

This prompted Stanley to boldly tell her, ‘That was foreplay, tonight is the climax’.

It comes after Boney accidentally had her own ambiguity moment earlier this month.

The entertainment reporter raised eyebrows after she suffered an unfortunate Freudian misstep during her entertainment news update.

After they heard the band play, Brooke exclaimed ‘that was great, oh my God!’

She made the blunder when she reported on Justin Bieber’s return to touring after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which causes temporary facial paralysis.

In a bizarre moment, Boney called the 28-year-old Canadian a “singing sex station” instead of a “singing sensation.”

Her slip was immediately picked up by co-host Allison Langdon, who shouted “Oh!” screamed. while Boney giggled through the rest of the clip.

Kiss is playing their End Of The Road Tour in Australia until September.