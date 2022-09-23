Brook and Duckett sparkle before Wood fires England to big win

England 221 for 3 (Brook 81*, Duckett 70*) batted Pakistan 158 for 8 (Masood 65*, Wood 3-24) by 63 runs

England landed all the telling blows in another pulsating contest in Karachi, riding on the back of a century between Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, before a fiery return to national colors from Mark Wood helped torpedo the Pakistan reply. The total of 221 for 3 was the highest conceded by Pakistan in T20Is, the 63-run margin for their heaviest defeat against England.

Brook and Duckett both reached T20I fifties during a record fourth-wicket stand for England in the format, and the pair believed in their relative inexperience at this level to add 139 from just 69 deliveries. Brook’s form was particularly brilliant as he smashed eight fours and five sixes to finish not out on 81 from just 35 deliveries – a strike rate of 231.42. Duckett produced his best innings in an England shirt with an unbeaten 70 from 42.

After rolling in 200 while barely breaking a sweat the night before, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the key men for Pakistan as they attempted what would have been a record chase. But Wood and Reece Topley, two of England’s three changes to the XI, removed both openers for single-figure scores and Pakistan quickly ran out of the game at 28 for 4 in the final over of the powerplay.

Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah put on 62 for the fifth wicket to prevent the scoreline becoming a rout, Masood went on to record a maiden T20I half-century of his own, but Adil Rashid struck twice and Wood finished with 3 for 24, as England regained the series lead with a thumping win.

Wood fires the defense

Although England piled on after being put in, another raucous crowd watched expectantly as Babar and Rizwan walked out together, barely 24 hours after the record unbroken opening stand of 203 runs that had leveled the series. But hopes of an encore were quickly dashed as England’s reshaped attack ripped out the cream of Pakistan’s batting.

The first cut was the deepest as Wood immediately set about turning up the pace to levels none of his compatriots can match. His fourth delivery was back of a length in the outside off channel, prompting Babar to open his shoulders – but with 147km/h/91mph hot on the ball, Pakistan’s batsman could only manage a thick edge that descended to deep third, where Topley calmly held a head high catch. Silence descended on the National Stadium as Babar trudged off.

Mark Wood bowled with extreme pace on his return to action•Getty Images

Topley then removed Rizwan in the next over with a slower delivery that pinged leg stump and Wood had his second a ball later when Haider Ali spliced ​​another rocket to square leg. Wood’s last senior appearance in any format came during the Antigua Test in March, his summer blighted by two elbow operations; but any doubts that he could still be a potent weapon at the T20 World Cup were immediately dispelled by a spell in which he was clocked at 156.2km/h/97mph, the value of his extra gas rarely more explicit .

England’s new engine room

Coming into this series, it was a far-fetched certainty that both Brook and Duckett would play in the middle order. The latter is not in England’s T20 World Cup squad and had not been out in any format since 2019, while Brook benefited from the absence of Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes in Pakistan to add to his four previous appearances. Both showed glimpses of what they were capable of in the first two T20Is before kicking things up a notch here.

They came together in the ninth over after Will Jacks’ scintillating debut innings of 40 off 22 ended with a catch in the deep. As in the second T20I, Duckett stuck closely to his task of trying to take down spin during the middle overs, producing a selection of sweeps and paddles – both orthodox and reverse – while Brook relied on a more textbook technique to produce a range of striking images.

His fifth and seventh balls, bowled by Usman Qadir, were sent over the ropes, the first straight down the ground and the next over extra cover as the bowler pitched it up along the stumps. Haris Rauf, a former Yorkshire and Lahore Qalanders team-mate for whom Brook scored the second-fastest PSL hundred earlier this year, was quickly hooked for six as England started to trail at ten an over with plenty of time left in the innings. Shahnawaz Dahani’s third over went for 16 as Brook cruised to a fifty.

Duckett reached his own half-century, from 31 balls, in the next, and Rauf stopped Brook in his tracks briefly with a bouncer that lodged in the grid of his helmet. But they were off again when Duckett bowled Mohammad Hasnain over deep square leg and Brook showed both power and precision, drilling Dahani for a straight six and then deftly guiding a follow-up yorker outside the keeper. Dahani finished with 0 for 62, the second most expensive analysis by a Pakistani bowler in T20Is.

Masood massages the margin

With Babar and Rizwan entrenched at the top of the order, Masood has had to take his chances wherever he can find space. The 32-year-old made 7 of 7 batting at No.4 on debut in the first T20I, and appeared ill-suited to the demands of trying to carve out a place in Pakistan’s ever-changing middle-order line-up where they open. ‘ Methodical race looting often requires those who come behind to strike out immediately.

It may have come in a lost cause, but Masood’s performance on this occasion suggested he had the wherewithal to survive. He played freely against England’s two spinners, twice dumped Rashid over the ropes and went on to a 28-ball fifty with another six off Moeen Ali, surpassing both his partners, Khushdil and Mohammad Nawaz, during consecutive 50-plus stands that lifted Pakistan away from disgrace. And perhaps his smartest move was to make sure he only faced three balls from Wood.