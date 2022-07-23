Bronx man stabbed to death in front of wife was ‘best person in the world’ neighbor says

A man who parked his car in The Bronx was stabbed to death in broad daylight as his wife tried to fend off the deranged attacker.

The victim, 35-year-old Nathaniel Rivers, was stabbed in the chest at 1:15 p.m. Thursday by 19-year-old Franklin Mesa at 205 East and Decatur Avenue in Norwood.

Rivers had just parked his car when Mesa approached him and the pair began exchanging words before the man suddenly attacked the father of one, according to police and neighbors. The New York Post reported.

Rivers’ wife tried to protect her husband by grabbing a crowbar and hitting Mesa with it, but the man escaped, police said.

Nathaniel Rivers, 35, (pictured left) with his son and wife, was stabbed in the chest by 19-year-old Franklin Mesa and died in a fatal attack that occurred in the Norwood section of The Bronx on Thursday afternoon

The suspect, who lives near where the deadly attack took place, was later arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal weapons possession, police said.

Police say they do not know what was said before the brutal murder.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died.

Police are on the scene at East 205 Street and Decatur Avenue in Norwood, where the brutal attack happened at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The knife Franklin Mesa, 19, used when he stabbed it in River’s chest and killed him

Mesa, who hails from the Norwood portion of the Bronx, was described by neighbors and relatives as schizophrenic, who often taunted the residents.

Police said the two men knew each other from nearby, but had no history together.

Before Thursday’s deadly attack, the suspect had one previous arrest from 2021 for punching someone in the face twice, a report said.

Rivers was a beloved member of the community, and neighbors were grief-stricken.

A neighbor said Rivers, who has an 11-year-old son, was a father figure to all the kids in the neighborhood.

She said ‘he was the best person in the world’ and ‘everyone’s best friend’.

Neighbors comfort each other after the horrific attack on Thursday in broad daylight

Mesa’s sister, who did not want to be identified, said her brother “has mental problems and is schizophrenic,” The Post reported.

She said he’s been on drugs since he was a teenager, but wasn’t sure if he’d been taking his meds for the violent murder.