Bronx driver crashed into man crossing road then robs him as he lies unconscious in the street

The NYPD is looking for three men who were filmed hitting a pedestrian across the street and then robbed him as he lay unconscious in the street.

The sickening incident was caught on surveillance cameras. It shows the three men who knocked over the victim, an unnamed 39-year-old man, on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6:40 a.m.

They plowed right into the man and sent him flying into the air.

The car came to a stop, but not to help the man. Instead, the occupants went through his pockets

One of the thieves watched as the other looted through the man’s pockets

Then they got back in the car and drove off. It is the latest incident in New York City’s steadily worsening crime crisis.

The victim was later taken to hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

The three criminals in the video are now wanted by the police.

The men are described by the police as all thin build with dark skin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NYPD at (800) 577-TIPS.

It’s unclear if the men knew their victim, or if it was an entirely random attack.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com on Sunday that there was no evidence that it was intentional.

The video sparked outrage among many in New York and other cities, who saw the video as yet another example of the city’s terrifying crime and violence.

“Get it together, this city is a mess,” some said on Twitter in response to the police’s call.

Others said residents would be safer in “third world countries” than in New York.

Mayor Eric Adams, who swore he would tackle the crime when he took office in January, has so far failed to resolve the issue.

Earlier this week, however, he announced a plan to house 3,000 illegal migrants in hotels in the city.

To fund his plan, he has requested federal aid that would come from taxpayers.