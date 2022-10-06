Bronte Sydney alleged domestic violence: Woman critical as man is arrested

<!–

An elderly man has been arrested and a woman is fighting for her life after an alleged domestic assault in an exclusive beachside suburb in Sydney’s east.

Police were called to a home on Bronte Road, Bronte at 6pm on Thursday evening following reports of a disturbance.

They found a woman inside the property with critical injuries and provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

A 74-year-old man, who they believe is known to the woman, was arrested at the bloody scene.

It is understood that police believe the injuries were sustained in an alleged domestic violence incident.

An elderly man with blood stains on his shirt has been arrested following an alleged domestic assault at a home in Bronte on Thursday night

Pictures from the scene show the elderly man, with gray hair, a beard and glasses, being led from the house with his hands behind his back.

Bloodstains are visible on the sleeve of his t-shirt and there appears to be a bruise under his left eye.

The man was taken to Waverley Police Station for questioning.

The woman was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

NSW Police confirmed detectives were at the home to investigate the crime scene.

“A crime scene has been established after a woman was found critically injured at a home in Bronte this afternoon,” the spokeswoman said.

‘Officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were called to a home on Bronte Rd at around 6pm. 6:00 p.m. Thursday … to respond to reports that a woman had been assaulted.

‘They arrived to find a woman critically injured and provided first aid until NSW Ambulance arrived.

‘A man was arrested at the home. It is believed that they are known to each other.

As many as three ambulances and several police cars attended the Bronte Road home and witnesses said a police ambulance was also present

‘A crime scene has now been established in the home, where detectives from Eastern Suburbs also participate.’

Pictures from neighbors show several emergency vehicles parked on the narrow street which runs down to Bronte Beach.

