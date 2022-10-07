Bronte murder: Young girl may have witnessed man allegedly kill wife in Bronte

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man has been charged with murder following an alleged incident at his multi-million dollar home in which he is accused of strangling his wife.

Business development manager Steven Barker, 74, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with one count of murder after police were called to a home on Bronte Road, Bronte, in the city’s east.

Officers found a 74-year-old woman outside their property with critical injuries that police believe were sustained in an alleged domestic assault.

The woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital but was unable to be revived.

Daily Mail Australia understands police are investigating whether a child may have witnessed the alleged incident.

The home is just 600m from Bronte Beach and where homes have sold for up to $25 million this year.

Steven Barker, 74, has been charged with one count of murder after police were called to a home on Bronte Road, Bronte in the city’s east end at around 10am. 18 Thursday after concern about welfare report f.

Police have raided the Bronte home in Sydney’s east after a 74-year-old woman died

Police tape surrounded the front of the multi-million dollar home on Friday as officers worked the crime scene

Detectives and police officers are seen at the scene in Bronte on Friday morning

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the woman had gone into cardiac arrest and was said to have suffocated.

It is believed that no weapon was used in the alleged incident.

Sir. Barker was arrested at the scene and has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on Friday morning.

Pictures from the scene show the elderly man, with gray hair, a beard and glasses, being led from the house with his hands behind his back.

Blood stains were visible on the sleeve of his t-shirt and there appears to be a bruise under his left eye.

Sir. Parker worked as a business development manager for telecommunications network installation company Schokman, according to his LinkedIn.

Police were called to the Bronte home around 6pm on Thursday

Police arrived at the Bronte Road home to find a woman critically injured. Pictured: Rescue workers raced to save her life

The woman was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital but could not be saved

Cyclists going on their morning rides are seen driving past the house where a woman was allegedly murdered

Police officers are seen taping off the Bronte home following the incident

Police tape surrounded the front of the multi-million dollar home on Friday as officers worked the crime scene.

A suited detective stood out in front with a couple of police officers before plainclothes detectives arrived and the group headed down the stairs into the home.

Detectives later emerged from the house with brown evidence bags before loading them into the back of a police car.

A postman arrived at the house on Friday morning and tried to deliver mail before the police officers took the letters from him instead.

Neighbors of the family have been shocked by the news that the 74-year-old woman had died

Police and plainclothes detectives are seen at the scene of the alleged murder

Shocked locals heading out for their morning walks stopped at the scene and were visibly surprised by the large police presence.

A local resident said she was saddened to hear it was an alleged case of domestic violence.

“You hear about these things, but it’s shocking when it’s on your doorstep,” she told Daily Mail Australia. “It’s so tragic for her.”

Neighbor Jack McIntosh said: ‘She (the alleged victim) would always say hello to our family.

‘It was really shocking. Especially coming home to see eight or ten police cars’.

McIntosh added that the couple ‘kept to themselves’.

“I didn’t see too much of the man, but they looked like a normal family,” he said.