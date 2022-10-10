Bronny James celebrates 18th birthday with surprise performance by Travis Scott in West Hollywood

Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday with a surprise performance by Travis Scott at a club in West Hollywood, California.

The son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, 37, enjoyed the milestone with family and friends at Harriet’s Rooftop.

Houston rapper Travis, 31, rocked the shirtless crowd while performing his hits, including Sicko Mode and Butterfly Effect.

Bronny danced around to Sicko Mode while LeBron also sang along with Travis on his 2018 hit.

Travis wore a brown cap and loose pants as he stomped around energetically singing Sicko Mode.

The birthday party consisted of non-alcoholic blue slushee drinks, pizza and an ice cream parlor, provided by Harriet’s Rooftop Lounge.

LeBron and his wife Savannah, 36, also have 15-year-old son Bryce and seven-year-old daughter Zhuri.

Bronny, real name LeBron Raymone James Jr., plays point guard for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and the 6ft 3in high schooler is ranked 34th in the ESPN 100 and 41st in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

LeBron is an executive producer of a docuseries on Amazon Freevee that follows Bronny’s basketball team for a third season and charts its efforts to win the California Interscholastic Federation state championship in 2022.

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers premieres October 31 on Amazon Freevee.

LeBron went from prep school to the pros and is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season starting October 18.

Travis performed at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May, marking his first TV appearance since his deadly Astroworld Festival that killed 10 fans after a mob crush last November.

The rapper, real name Jacques Bermon Webster II, has been in a relationship with reality star Kylie Jenner, 25, and they have a four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son together.

LeBron revealed his plans to play his final NBA season with Bronny earlier this year the athletic.