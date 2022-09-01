Broncos star Payne Haas posts sad tribute to his mum after she was jailed for wild casino fight

<!–

Footy star Payne Haas has shared on Instagram how much his mother means to him, just after she was jailed for a vicious assault at a Gold Coast casino.

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua, 46, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday to beating and spitting at security personnel at the Star casino in May.

The mother of nine was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended on October 1 after a month in detention.

“I wouldn’t be the man I am without my mother. I love you so much,” Haas wrote on the post, featuring a photo of Taufua with her dog, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

The giant Broncos prop let the world know what he thinks of his mother in an emotional post that appeared shortly after she was jailed for assault on Thursday

The attack is not Taufua’s first run-in with the law after she was given a suspended sentence in May 2019 for a violent assault on the road in which she verbally and physically assaulted a delivery man.

On that occasion, Taufau had two of her children in the car when she assaulted the driver who suffered serious facial injuries, including a fractured cheekbone, a hole in his lip and a deviated nose.

Taufua thought Mr. Tyler cut her off on her way to a McDonald’s.

In that case, the court was told that Taufua had become “extremely excited.”

Uiatu ‘Joan’ Taufua pleaded guilty to beating one guard and spitting at another in an attack at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast in May

Haas (pictured playing against Newcastle last month) has had a scorching year on and off the pitch after being filmed in a physical clash with teammate Albert Kelly in April

She insulted Mr Tyler during the altercation – which was partially recorded on his smartphone – calling him a “f***ing dog” and a “f***ing d**khead.”

Her attorney, Lisa Searing, acknowledged that Taufua “responded differently than the average person might react.”

She said one of Taufua’s 10 children was paralyzed as a result of a car accident.

On Thursday, Magistrate Pamela Dowse described her behavior in the latest incident as “unforgivable” and sentenced her to two years in prison – but ordered immediate parole.