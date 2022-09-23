Broncos star Adam Reynolds unloads on South Sydney for letting him go as he scoops award in Brisbane

Adam Reynolds has taken a hit at South Sydney after being named the Broncos’ clubman of the year in his first season in Brisbane.

On Monday night, Reynolds capped a stunning first season at Red Hill by winning the Club Person of the Year award and finishing behind Payne Haas and Corey Oates in the Broncos’ NRL Player of the Year award.

Reynolds excelled both on and off the field for the Broncos in a difficult season for the Red Hill club and reflected on his decision to move from the Rabbitohs in the offseason.

Adam Reynolds has fallen in love with Brisbane since moving north of the border

After 10 seasons with the Bunnies, Reynolds penned a three-year deal with the Broncos worth $2.4 million after Souths tabled a one-year extension offer.

“This club supported me for three years when another club would not,” he said in his acceptance speech.

‘I didn’t know many people when I came up here to Brisbane. They have welcomed me and my family. They made it so easy for us.

‘It is something I will cherish forever. I love this club and it’s something I will hold close to my heart.’

Reynolds spent 10 years with South Sydney, reaching the grand final in 2014 and 2021

Reynolds waved goodbye to his boyhood club (L) last year after effectively being forced out and joined the Broncos (R) in the offseason

Reynolds played 231 games for Souths, leading them to the grand final in 2014 – when he won the premiership – and 2021.

The Broncos looked set to launch their own premiership tilt this season until their campaign imploded down the stretch as Brisbane lost five of their last six games to miss out on the finals for a third straight season.

The Rabbitohs, meanwhile, are a game away from back-to-back Grand Finals and face Penrith on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s decider.

The Broncos missed out on the finals for the third consecutive season as their campaign imploded with five losses in their last six games

Reynolds is backing his former teammates to succeed but admits they face a tough task against the reigning premiers.

“It’s a tough ask against Penrith,” he said.

‘I still have a lot of mates there and want to see them succeed. […] I wish them all the best’.