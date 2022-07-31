Broncos’ premiership bid could be rocked as Brisbane star Pat Carrigan faces lengthy ban

Broncos star Pat Carrigan is in line for a lengthy suspension for a vicious tackle on Jackson Hastings that could derail Brisbane’s premiership as the Tigers star faces a long stint on the sidelines.

The Queensland prop was referred straight to the NRL judge on Saturday for a hip-drop tackle on Hastings in West’s shocking 32-18 win at Suncorp Stadium.

Carrigan avoided the sin box but was put on the report and will appear before the two-man panel on Tuesday.

Pat Carrigan faces a long suspension for his hip-drop tackle on Jackson Hastings

Under normal circumstances, a grade two charge would carry a two-game ban with an early plea to guilty or a maximum of three games, should Carrigan unsuccessfully challenge the charge.

Significantly, however, the Queenslander has not been given the opportunity to make a plea.

The Broncos star has a clean record, but the Match Review Committee’s decision to refer him directly to the judiciary suggests a longer ban is on the way, especially given the severity of Hastings’ injury.

Carrigan put pressure on Hastings’ right leg late in the game with a nasty tackle

According to the Sydney Morning Heraldthe Tigers playmaker faces up to three months after tearing his fibula in the tackle.

Hastings undergoes surgery this week and faces a race against time to be fit for the Rugby League World Cup, which starts on October 15.

The 26-year-old is eligible to play for England but the injury has jeopardized his participation.

Hastings was visibly in pain after the tackle late in the game while doctors cared for him

Wests Tigers playmaker sidelines for up to three months to recover

A lengthy suspension of Carrigan would be a huge blow to the Broncos as the 24-year-old is in his best form this season.

Brisbane have dropped to fifth on the NRL ladder after their surprise loss to Wests on Saturday and face the eighth seeded Roosters in a blockbuster clash at the SCG on Thursday night.

They are on the same number of match points as the sides immediately above and below – Melbourne and Parramatta respectively – on the ladder and will receive them both at Suncorp Stadium in rounds 23 and 24.