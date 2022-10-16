Broncos legend warns Manly Sea Eagles have been sucked in by Anthony Seibold’s psycho-babble

When Brisbane Broncos legend Steve Renouf heard that Manly stars Tom and Jake Trbojevic were weighing their options following the sacking of Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler, his immediate thought was ‘jump now while you still can guys’.

Renouf, like many Broncos players, officials and supporters, has greeted the news that Manly is close to taking over former Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold as Hasler’s replacement with disbelief.

“He sucked them in with all his psycho gibberish,” Renouf said. “He did it to us and now he’s done it to them.”

As a Brisbane insider said of Manly’s board: ‘Have they learned nothing from the Broncos debacle? They’re going to learn it the hard way.”

Like Brisbane, will Manly now have to learn the hard way that Anthony Seibold is simply the master of self-marketing rather than the best footy coach?

Broncos legend Steve Renouf believes Manly has been sucked in by Seibold’s ‘psycho-babble’ and will have to learn it the hard way

Should Seibold succeed Hasler, as is strongly tipped, circumstances will closely mirror his replacement of Wayne Bennett at the Broncos for the 2019 season.

Like two-time premiership-winning coach and club regular Hasler, who was fired by Manly’s board on Friday, Bennett was fired by the Broncos after leading the club to six premierships.

Like Hasler, Bennett had a one-year contract, and like Hasler, he was eager to keep it. Instead, he was fired by text message and swapped jobs with Seibold in South Sydney.

Bennett had three successful seasons with the Rabbitohs, leading them to two preliminary finals and the grand final in 2021. Seibold, who signed a lucrative, unprecedented five-year deal, with an option for a sixth in his favor, lasted less than two torturous seasons at the Broncos before leaving the club at the lowest point in its history.

Anthony Seibold, pictured with his wife in 2018, takes over from Des Hasler at Manly

Under Seibold, the Broncos crept into the top eight of 2019 with 11 wins – nine less than the petty prime ministers Melbourne Storm. In the first week of the play-offs, they lost the qualifying final to the Eels 58-0, the club’s worst defeat ever.

It was a record that lasted just four rounds into the 2020 season, when they were beaten 59-0 by the Roosters.

After 15 rounds of the season, with the Broncos having won just two games and Seibold and his family being the target of a despicable social media vendetta, he handed over his resignation to club president Karl Morris.

Less than two years later, it was Morris who gave Seibold a glowing reference to Manly chairman Scott Penn, much to the horror of Broncos insiders.

Are Manly heading for more disasters like 2022 with Seibold leading the way next season?

“It just goes to show that Karl Morris may be successful in business, but he knows nothing about rugby league,” said a former Broncos prime minister.

Another said: ‘Morris has to say that Seibold is a good coach. If he doesn’t, he’ll admit that the Broncos board made a big mistake by appointing him for five years, and when you’re as rich as Karl Morris, you never have to say you’re wrong.”

The question of how the Broncos came to offer Seibold such a long-term contract has been debated long and hard in the first place.

Although he had brought a star-studded South Sydney team to the 2018 Preliminary Finals in his only year as NRL head coach, winning the Dally M Coach of the Year award, Seibold’s overall coaching record was unfavourable.

Anthony Seibold had a torrid time with the Broncos after he was headhunted for the role despite just one successful year with the Rabbitohs

With Bennett on the outside at the Broncos, he was on a shortlist of three contenders for arguably the biggest job in the NRL, along with Kevin Walters and Jason Demetriou.

Walters had won five premierships with the Broncos as a player and was considered one of the club’s favorite sons. Highly regarded by the players, Demetriou was Bennett’s assistant responsible for the analysis behind the team’s weekly game plans.

During their latest interviews, Walters spoke passionately about his love for the club and its culture. Demeteriou was more pragmatic, presenting a report that compares his career directly to Seibold’s, notably that while Demetriou had taken the Queensland Cup side of Northern Pride to back-to-back minor premierships, the 2014 premiership and NSW State Championship title, Seibold’s Mackay Cutters had not made it to the finals in the two seasons he coached them, finishing ninth out of 13 teams each year.

But what Seibold had in his favor that the other two didn’t was fluency in the kind of dazzling marketing – “psycho-babble” as Steve Renouf calls it – that clearly impressed the non-rugby league businessmen on the Broncos board. were through.

Renouf believes Seibold, pictured at an England rugby union training session, is well-versed in the art of ‘psycho-babble’

It seems that Manly’s board is equally blinded. Significantly, when Scott Penn laid out Seibold’s qualities to a television reporter last week, his “intellect” was high on the list.

Much has been made of Seibold’s academic qualifications. He has completed a Bachelor of Teaching degree and also a Masters of Education. He is often described as ‘Harvard educated’. In fact, prior to the 2018 season, he attended a four-day leadership course taught by Harvard’s Department of Continuing Education.

Equally influential on Seibold are the philosophies of marketing guru Todd Sampson, fashion show director Kannon Rajah and psychologist Carol Dweck, whose pet theory of “growth mindset” has become a Seibold keyword.

It, and other Seibold-preferred terms, such as “peakless mountains,” “transferable learning,” and “tactical periodization” took center stage as he addressed an auditorium full of Broncos supporters and media over lunch in Brisbane to launch the NRL 2019 season.

Anthony Seibold addressed England players as their defensive coach earlier this year

When he was interviewed onstage by Fox Sports’ Yvonne Sampson, it was the first chance for many in the audience to see and hear the Broncos’ new coach in action. The reactions were mixed to say the least.

Seibold’s marketing language and buzzwords may have impressed Brisbane board members during the interview process, but they left the majority of the rugby league presence completely stunned that day.

As Seibold left the stage, the veteran league reporter the late Paul “Scobie” Malone turned to me and said from the corner of his mouth, “I wonder how some of the Broncos forwards are going to understand that.”

Not so good, as it turned out.

Steve Renouf spoke to a number of senior players during Seibold’s disastrous period and said they were completely confused by the coach’s instructions.

Broncos legend Steve Renouf believes Manly is about to face the same problems Brisbane had when Seibold was at the helm

“I spoke to several players and they told me they didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“You saw it on the field. They would be behind the line after scoring a try against them and no one spoke. They didn’t even look at each other. No one took charge and said ‘come on, we have to do this’ because they didn’t know what to do.

‘Anthony had his ideas about how to do it, and that was it. The problem was that the players didn’t understand what he was talking about.’

Renouf, the all-time Broncos goalscorer who won four premierships under Wayne Bennett’s coaching, says Seibold overcomplicated things.

“We footballers are simple people who play a simple game,” he said. “Wayne used to say to me, ‘You think too much. Don’t think, just play.’ That was the problem with Seibold. He made the players think too much. It stressed them. They didn’t want to try anything in case things went wrong.’

After a tough year in 2022, Sea Eagles players will try to turn it around under new coach Anthony Seibold

Two young players who made no progress under Seibold were playmakers Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft. Since leaving the Broncos they have blossomed, with Dearden starring for the Cowboys and Maroons and Croft, now starring Salford, who won the Golden Boot award as the best player in the Super League.

Renouf has his doubts that Seibold will communicate better with the Sea Eagles players than with the Broncos.

“Good luck to Manly, but I just don’t see how it can work,” he said. “They’ll know in six months.”

Former Penrith Prime Minister Scott Sattler, who has worked with Seibold in the media, believes he can be a success with Manly if he changes his approach.

“I have enjoyed working with Anthony and listening to his analysis,” he said on his SEN radio show on Friday. “He’s a very smart guy, but if I could give him one piece of advice it would be this: ‘Choose it a little, mate, dial it down. Not everyone is as smart as you.’