Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games remaining in the season.

Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he will lead the search for a new coach with the help of general manager George Paton, whom he expressed his confidence in announcing Hackett’s firing.

Firing Hackett with two games remaining in a lost season allows Penner to start his search for a replacement immediately.

The players were told during a team meeting Monday that senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg, who was hired by Hackett in September to help him with game operations and clock management, will serve as interim head coach.

The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the changes.

The group involving Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion last summer, a world record for a professional sports franchise, and Rob Walton later said from the league’s approval that he aimed to make the Broncos perennial championship contenders again.

On Sunday, the Broncos (4-11) were crushed by the similarly downtrodden Los Angeles Rams 51-14 as Russell Wilson threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. The game featured a sideline dispute between backup QB Brett Rypien and guard Dalton Risner, and pass rusher Randy Gregory threw a punch at a Rams player after the game.

In a statement Monday, Penner thanked Hackett for his dedication, but said that “after extensive discussions with George and our ownership group, we determined that a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was now made out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.”

Penner said, “Moving forward, we will carefully evaluate every aspect of our soccer operations and make whatever changes are necessary to restore this franchise’s winning tradition.”

Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January, but hasn’t been able to build a proper offense for Wilson, who recently turned 34.

Hackett is the third NFL head coach fired during the 2022 season. The Carolina Panthers replaced Matt Rhule with interim head coach Steve Wilks and the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich and replaced him with rookie coach Jeff Saturday.

Many fans thought the Broncos signed Hackett away from the Green Bay Packers, where he was the offensive coordinator, to help them land quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Rodgers decided to go back up with the Packers and the Broncos traded for Wilson, who was considered to still be in his prime.

Wilson, however, has had a terrible first season in Denver after the Broncos sent four premium draft picks and three players to Seattle for the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson has 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions and 49 sacks in 13 starts and hasn’t been able to come out of a bad season.

He is 3-10 as Denver’s starter and has missed games with a strained hamstring and concussion.

He has routinely ignored the wide receivers underneath to try to make deep passes and has shown a noticeable decline in his ability to escape pass rushers this season.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons and extended their losing streak to six.

They will try to snap a 14-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and beat Patrick Mahomes for the first time in 11 tries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL