Broncos ‘are going nowhere’: Greg Alexander BLASTS players for making Kevin Walters’ spray public

Rugby league great Greg Alexander has labeled the Broncos a rudderless club going ‘absolutely nowhere’ until the culture of leaking information to the media is not eradicated.

Brisbane’s season ended in disaster on Saturday with a 22-12 defeat to St George, confirming that the Broncos will miss the final of the final for the third consecutive year, with Canberra in eighth place ahead of them.

The scenario hardly seemed credible seven weeks ago when Kevin Walters’ men beat Parramatta 36-14 in Sydney and were comfortably in the top four.

The Broncos missed out on a final spot after losing 22-12 to St George on Saturday

Since then, however, the Broncos have lost five of their next six games, conceding a combined 113 points in back-to-back defeats at home to Melbourne and Parramatta.

After the final capitulation, Walters let his players down, negating their attitude and lack of effort on defense. That, in turn, led to reports from Red Hill that several Broncos players were “upset” with Walters for questioning their commitment.

Alexander believes the attitude is symptomatic of a club struggling to steer.

“It’s not good enough to complain that the coach is spraying the players,” he told Fox League on Sunday.

Kevin Walters reportedly upset some Broncos players after delivering an almighty spray

And Greg Alexander believes the reaction to Walters’ spray is having a bad repercussion on Brisbane

“That shouldn’t have been made public in any way. If you’re a player at that club and you leak that kind of information, your club isn’t going anywhere. Absolutely nowhere.

The former New South Wales and Kangaroos star also pointed out that Walters was well within his rights to spray his players, but the rant should have been kept within the camp.

The fact that certain players made their disappointment public suggests that the Broncos should make personnel changes, according to Alexander.

“The stories that have leaked out of Brisbane in recent weeks, it’s not a club on the rise, it isn’t,” he said.

Walters lost it completely with his team last week after another dire loss

The Broncos were defeated 53-6 on August 25 by fifth-seeded Parramatta

And they were thrashed at home by Melbourne 60-12 last week

If the players complain because they were disappointed with the spray Kevvie gave them after they were crushed and gave up 19 tries in those two games [against Melbourne and Parramatta]you need to lose some staff.

“That doesn’t leave the locker room. When a coach sprays a team, of course they deserve it. They deserved it.’

The loss to the Dragons made the Broncos the first team since Canberra in 1999 to miss the final with a winning record.

Fourth after round 19, Brisbane is now the only team to have dropped out of the top four and out of the final this late in the season since the NRL introduced a top eight system in 1995.