Bromley abandon National League match against Yeovil after 11 minutes due to a fan passing away

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bromley abandoned the National League game with Yeovil on Saturday afternoon after the tragic death of a fan in the stands.

Play was stopped after six minutes of play on the fifth tier at Hayes Lane to give medical treatment to the supporter, who was sitting in the home section.

Although the match resumed briefly, it was abandoned again in the 11th minute with the score tied at 0-0, with the club confirming the abandonment about 50 minutes later at approximately 13:30 GMT with the Twitter post: ‘Today’s match was cut short due to a medical emergency.”

Bromley abandoned their National League game with Yeovil on Saturday afternoon following the tragic death of a supporter in the home section at Hayes Lane (pictured)

Bromley said in a statement: ‘Bromley Football Club can confirm that our home game against Yeovil Town on Saturday 3 December was abandoned shortly after kick-off due to a medical incident.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks to the supporters who reported the incident, the medical teams from both clubs, as well as the doctors in the audience who assisted the stadium paramedics until paramedics arrived and took them to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of all involved, the club has now learned that the supporter has unfortunately passed away. Everyone at Bromley Football Club is deeply saddened by this news and we extend our sincere condolences to the supporter’s friends and family.”

Physios from both sides offered their assistance before paramedics arrived shortly afterwards.

The fifth tier side announced that the game was abandoned about 50 minutes after the incident

Yeovil later tweeted, “This afternoon’s game has been called off. We will continue to remember those affected by today’s medical emergency.”

And the Glovers players released a statement adding: ‘From all Yeovil Town playing staff, we send our thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the incident during today’s game.

“I thank everyone in the stadium for their mercy in a very difficult situation, especially the medical staff of both teams and the paramedics present.

“We salute the person concerned, his friends and family in truly appalling circumstances. At such a moment, the whole football family comes together and shows that it is more than just a game.’

For anyone who may have been affected by Saturday’s events, please note that the NHS has a 24-hour support line.

More information can be found by clicking here.