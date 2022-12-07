Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » ‘Broke all the time’: the monthly costs of a carpenter and coder
News

‘Broke all the time’: the monthly costs of a carpenter and coder

by Jacky
written by Jacky
'Broke all the time': the monthly costs of a carpenter and coder

How much is your money worth? A new series from the front lines of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Aman Kidane (a pseudonym to protect his identity)

Years: 42

Occupation: Coding and Woodworking Student

Lives with: Only

Lives in: One bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

July income: $1,840 ($1,600 financial aid for studies and $240 from the sale of antique furniture). The median income of a person in Louisiana is $4,143 per month before taxes.

Total expenses for the month: $1,687

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Detectives investigating the death of the Briton in...

Kanye’s Yeezy brand owes California $600,000 in unpaid...

Russia could be fighting in Ukraine for a...

Nightmare for commuters as a giant sinkhole opens...

Trump lawyers found two MORE classified documents in...

Karine Jean-Pierre: I will not comment if the...

Fury over ‘insensitive’ political flier comparing Crewe to...

‘Unacceptable on every level’: Waverley College students expelled...

Viking Polaris passengers talk about the ‘giant wave’...

‘One of the good guys’: Tributes flow for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More