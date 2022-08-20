Broadway’s Taylor Louderman is expecting first child and is excited for her ‘new role’ as a mother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Taylor Louderman made a big announcement on her Instagram earlier on Saturday that baby number one is on the way and expected in the winter.

The Broadway star, 31, known for her portrayal of Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical, uploaded a series of adorable photos featuring her husband, Brooks Toth and their adorable dog.

The Tony Award-nominated singer and her husband tied the knot two years earlier in 2020 at a historic Florida lighthouse.

Baby on the way! Broadway star, Taylor Louderman, 31, is expecting her first child with husband, Brooks Toth, in the winter; pictured in 2018 in New York City

The talented star shared baby announcement photos with her 134K followers on Instagram and added a sweet caption.

“I studied for my new role this winter,” she typed. The singer added the hashtags “#pregnancyannouncement #firstimemom and #parentstobe.”

The photos showed Taylor and husband sitting close together, with their dog in the middle. The couple held up an ultrasound to show that her new role would be a mother.

Taylor’s fans and followers immediately jumped into the comment section to send their congratulations and excitement.

Award Nominated: The Broadway star was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress for her performance as Regina George in Mean Girls: The Musical; pictured in 2018

The talented performer gained recognition and critical acclaim for playing Regina Georgie in Mean Girls: The Musical, which earned her a Tony Award nomination in 2018. She left the show the following year in 2019.

She previously starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots in 2017, and was also cast as Wendy Darling in NBC’s 2014 live musical adaptation of Peter Pan Live!

Taylor has delved into screen work, most recently working on the NBC sitcom Kenan. She got a recurring role playing the character of Tami Greenlake.

Happy couple: Taylor got engaged to her husband, Brooks, on Christmas Eve in 2019; the couple was pictured on the day of their engagement

First child: Taylor and Brooks said ‘I do’ in June 2020 and will welcome their first child later this winter over the winter

Taylor seems more than excited to welcome her first child with her husband, Brooks.

The two lovebirds were first bonded together in 2018 when they crossed paths at a birthday party. After sparks ignited, the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2019.

According to bridesTaylor and Brooks had a dream of getting married at a beautiful lighthouse in Jupiter, Florida. However, when they tried to set a date, the website was fully booked.

“However, when COVID hit, we didn’t want to wait and didn’t mind doing a small wedding,” Taylor explained to the publication. “So we thought we’d see if the lighthouse had any openings, and sure enough!”

The happy couple were able to tie the knot in June 2020 in a peaceful and intimate ceremony at their dream location. There were a total of 25 guests who attended the wedding ceremony.

Excited: The two lovebirds held a wedding ceremony in June 2020 at their dream location in a lighthouse in Jupiter, Florida