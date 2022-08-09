Broadway musical Hamilton issues a stop-and-desist to Texas church after altered and illegal shows

Producers of the original Broadway musical “Hamilton” have sent a letter to a Texas church for illegally performing a version of the hit that contains homophobic rhetoric.

The Door McAllen Church in McAllen, Texas, hosted two screenings of the modified production on Friday and Saturday nights, “Hamilton” writer Howard Sherman shared on social media.

“Last night, The Door McAllen Church in McAllen TX committed a flagrant copyright violation by performing and live streaming their own production of ‘Hamilton: The Musical,’ which is not licensed for productions,” Sherman shared on a Twitter account. thread.

The Texas Church’s adaptation of the popular musical altered several passages with many Bible references that were never included in “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original production.

Church pastor Victor Lopez also delivered a sermon after Friday’s show, depicting homosexuality as a “sin.”

“He knows exactly what you’ve been through,” Lopez tells churchgoers, referring to God. “Maybe you’ve been through broken marriages. Maybe you’ve struggled with alcohol, with drugs, with homosexuality. Maybe you are struggling with other things in life, your finances, whatever, relationships. God can help you tonight. He wants to forgive you your sins.’

In response, Sherman pointed out that “addictions” and “LGBTQ lives are not sinful.” He went on to say that the Church cannot “provide messages that conflict with messages that conflict with Hamilton’s, musical, or theater messages, and they must not use the work of artists for their own ends.”

The playwright contacted the Church of Texas to prevent Saturday’s show and thought he had successfully done so by seeing that the church’s Facebook event for the show had been canceled.

However, Sherman received an email from Door McAllen. It read, ‘Great news! We continue tonight with our performance of Hamilton the Musical! You’ll still see the Everbrite listing as “Cancelled,” but we can continue with tonight’s showing! No ticket is required to enter.’

‘We apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding. We look forward to seeing you and your family tonight at 6pm!” the email read.

Sherman contacted Door McAllen to avoid Saturday’s show. The church canceled the event on Facebook but told Sherman in a separate email that the second showing would go ahead

Claimed by McAllen (pictured) that the musical’s original producers allowed Saturday’s show to continue if no live streaming, recording or sharing of footage or photos appeared on social media. Producers of ‘Hamilton’ are now “assessing the unauthorized changes to the script to determine further action.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of ‘Hamilton: The Musical,’ has not commented on findings of unauthorized production

The Door McAllen later said in a statement that it would be allowed to host the second show, subject to certain conditions, including not live streaming, recording or sharing any footage or photos on social media.

Shane Marshall Brown, a ‘Hamilton’ spokesperson, told DailyMail.com that ‘this limited permission was without prejudice and that we reserve all rights and remedies; and we would discuss this matter with the parties behind this unauthorized production in the coming days if all the facts are properly vetted.”

“The Hamilton family stands for tolerance, compassion, inclusiveness and most importantly, LGBTQ+ rights. We are reviewing the unauthorized changes made to the script to determine further action.”

DailyMail.com has contacted The Door McAllen for further comment.

The video of Friday’s performance was removed from the church’s social media accounts after the cancellation letter was received. However, some images have surfaced and shared by author and atheist activist Hemant Mehta.

In one shot, Hamilton is comforted by another character who reads him the Bible while appearing to be going through a rough time. He becomes convinced that ‘God is the only one who can help you right now’.

In a separate video, Hamilton’s wife Eliza Schuyler sings ‘My hope is in Jesus. If you could give him a chance today, that would be enough.’

‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has not yet commented on the unauthorized production, is a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. He once read a sonnet as his acceptance speech for the 2016 Tony Awards, in which he invokes the power of love over hate in honor of the 49 people who died that year at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The 11-time award-winning ‘Hamilton’ first came to Broadway in 2015. Miranda said he was inspired to write a musical about one of America’s founding fathers after reading his 2004 biography of Ron Chernow.

The musical will also be streamed on Disney+.

Commenting on the light being shed on the church in Texas, a spokesperson for Hamilton said in a statement, “We want to thank our devoted fans for bringing this to our attention.”