Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died at 34 from colon cancer

Broadway star Quentin Oliver Lee’s wife, Angie, revealed he passed away from colon cancer on Thursday at the age of 34.

The actor, best known for his Off-Broadway role in Heather Christian’s Oratorio For Living Things and as Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera’s US tour, died at his wife’s side while holding his hand.

“Phantom in the US Tour of The Phantom of the Opera,” she wrote on Lee’s Instagram. “I saw his last breaths, held his hand tightly and felt his heartbeat slowly ebb. He had a smile on his face and was surrounded by it.’

She continued, “It was peaceful and perfect.”

“He was an incredible man, husband, father, son, brother, friend, singer, actor, and disciple of Christ with great faith in his Father in Heaven. To say “he will be sorely missed” does not reflect the scope of the people and communities he has created and touched,” the widow said of her late husband.