Broadside Collisions: Be Extra Careful at Intersections

Car accidents can result in serious injuries and death. Further, car accidents can come with major financial costs. Therefore, many careful drivers take numerous precautions to avoid involvement in an accident. As broadside collisions are common, learning more about this type of situation can help you to avoid trouble.

The Nature of Broadside Collisions

Broadside collisions happen frequently because these accidents tend to occur at intersections. Intersections are particularly dangerous because multiple cars regularly arrive at the same point simultaneously. While many intersections do have lights or stop signs, these safeguards do not offer guaranteed protection against an accident.

Why Accidents at Intersections Occur

Broadside collisions most commonly occur at intersections for a variety of reasons. In addition to the number of drivers approaching the intersection, one of the lights could be broken. Drivers going in perpendicular directions could both see green lights and think that it is safe to proceed. Also, some people ignore stop signs entirely. Other individuals will roll through the sign instead of coming to a complete stop. These drivers can then end up crashing into other cars.

A number of distractions can occur at intersections as well. Drivers might stop to check their phones and then not look back at the road before continuing on their way. Some drivers might get distracted by people or bicyclists crossing the street. If drivers are intoxicated, they might feel as though they do not have the follow the rules because of a false boost in confidence. Drunk drivers might not see the sign, or these individuals may fall asleep when driving due to intoxication. Tired drivers also pose a hazard at intersections.

In other situations, drivers don’t intentionally operate their vehicles in an unsafe fashion. However, if these drivers are new to the road or have recently been involved in an accident, they might get nervous and mismanage their vehicles at intersections.

Preventing Intersection Accidents

Being alert when driving is one of the most effective ways to prevent accidents at an intersection. When you come to a stop sign, make sure that you fully stop your vehicle and that you look in all directions before proceeding. Don’t assume that other drivers are going to follow the rules of the road. Do not operate a vehicle when intoxicated. Furthermore, if you know of a particularly dangerous intersection, you can aim to avoid driving there.

What to Do after an Accident

Calling the police and your insurance company is an important step after an accident. Also, you should get examined by a doctor even if you don’t initially notice injuries. For example, you might experience an internal injury. You should also consider consulting with a lawyer to provide you with assistance in terms of handling issues with fault, insurance or medical bills.

The main goal is to avoid an accident in the first place. Taking extra care while driving, especially at intersections, can help you to be safer on the road. In the event that an accident does occur, make sure to follow the proper steps.