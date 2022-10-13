Broadcasters pulled out of Shields vs Marshall following Benn drugs scandal

It appears that Conor Benn’s recent drug scandal has had a bigger impact on the sport than might be expected.

Chris Eubank Jr and Benn were scheduled to fight last weekend, but the fight was called off after it was revealed that the 26-year-old had failed a drug test.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million ppv purchases, but it was cancelled

The failed drug test was reported by the Mail, but it has since been revealed that the promoters and the British Boxing Board of Control (BBC) had been aware of it for weeks and had allowed the fight to continue.

Even after the failed test came to light and the BBBoC announced they were unwilling to sanction it, the promoters involved tried to continue the fight through legal means.

The whole saga was extremely damaging to boxing, as it not only exposed the problem of doping within the sport, but also exposed the lack of regulation.

The fallout has left Benn and those working alongside him with reputational damage, but it’s also had a bigger impact, with Boxxer’s promoter Ben Shalom revealing that broadcasters have dropped Saturday night’s fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall because they no longer want to be involved in the sport.

“Promoters should be responsible for the sport because they’ve been given so much responsibility,” Shalom told talkSPORT.

“The broadcasters don’t pay the BBBoC like the Premier League or the FA, they pay the promoters who are private companies.

Getty Shields and Marshall battle for undisputed middleweight titles on Saturday night

“The board may need more control and more support there, but in the end you have to take responsibility.

“We feel extremely responsible for all the fighters on our behalf, for the sport in this country, for the health of the sport.

“That’s why last week impacted not only those involved, but everyone in boxing because that’s all people were talking about for so long.

“Even this week it really frustrates me that broadcasters pulled out of our press conference” [on Thursday] because they had had enough of boxing.”