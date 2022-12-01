Broadcast consolation for sparsely attended midweek Test

Starting too early in the week and too early in the day, Perth’s first Test match in three years was scheduled with the potential size of the broadcast audience as the main consolation.
That is the candid explanation of Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s head of operations and planning, around a match that has attracted little crowds – albeit within the range of attendances drawn by the West Indies in recent history – and eclipsed elsewhere by the memorable World Cup of the Socceroos. campaign in Qatar.
An attendance of 10,929 on the first day was considered reasonable given the Wednesday start time, before 8,695 attended on day two and double centuries ahead of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
Roach said that given the complications of scheduling a test after the Twenty20 World Cup, as one of four games in five weeks leading up to Melbourne’s fixed Boxing Day, the weekday game was part of double primetime testing for the east coast. , followed by the day/night race in Adelaide.
“Our ideal days to start the first tests of the summer are Thursday and Friday, that would be our ideal plan,” said Roach. The age and The Sydney Morning Herald. “But that is not always possible. This was a year when it couldn’t.
Loading
“Beginning on a Wednesday in Perth, while it has some challenges for attendance, it also allows much of the country to watch it in prime time, so we think that’s a real benefit to having a test match, where it falls, the weekdays are not as bad as other days outside school holidays as in other parts of the country.
“From an engagement and eyeball standpoint, our first two tests will be quite significant as we’re back in prime time to some of the key markets on the East Coast. Planning is always a balancing act.”
The broadcast audience for day one of the series, drawn from Foxtel, Kayo streaming and the free-to-air rights holder Seven, totaled approximately 800,000. The Ashes Tests last summer attracted more than 1 million viewers.
Kyiv, Ukraine – Due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, I cut ties with…
A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…
Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…
Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…
As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 282nd day, we take a look…