WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


‘Bro, that is just disrespectful!’: Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video

Sports
By Merry
'Bro, that is just disrespectful!': Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video 12
1663329923 252 Bro that is just disrespectful Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks
'Bro, that is just disrespectful!': Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video 13
1663329924 40 Bro that is just disrespectful Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks
'Bro, that is just disrespectful!': Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video 14
1663329925 664 Bro that is just disrespectful Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks
'Bro, that is just disrespectful!': Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video 15

‘Bro, that’s just disrespectful!’: Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video after finding out he was only a silver card in FIFA23… while labeling the match a ‘joke’

  • Ajax defender Calvin Bassey furious after seeing his FIFA 23 player rating
  • The former Rangers star got a 74 rating in the latest edition of the game
  • Bassey got to see his new silver card in front of his new Ajax teammates
  • The 22-year-old labeled the game a “joke” and insisted he get a higher rating

By Henry Tomlinson For Mailonline

Published: 13:01, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 13:01, September 16, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Ajax defender Clavin Bassey couldn’t believe he was only a silver card in FIFA 23 and suggested the rating was ‘disrespectful’ to him.

The highly anticipated next edition of the soccer game will be released in two weeks, meaning professional soccer players will discover their ratings of the game.

For some players it doesn’t matter, but for many who play FIFA 23, their EA Sports rating is a matter of pride as it will determine how good they are at the game.

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey was not happy when he gave him his FIFA 23 rating of 74 . was shown
Ajax defender Calvin Bassey was not happy when he gave him his FIFA 23 rating of 74 . was shown

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey was not happy when he gave him his FIFA 23 rating of 74 . was shown

Bassey had hoped for a decent upgrade from his base FIFA 22 rating from 65, which he did get, but it doesn’t seem enough.

The defender helped Rangers to the Europa League final, earning a £9 million transfer to Dutch giants Ajax. This progress on the field boosted his rating to 74.

However, that means he is still labeled as a ‘Silver’ player, with a minimum rating of 75 required to become a ‘Gold’ player.

Bassey reached the final campaign of the Europa League, but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt
Bassey reached the final campaign of the Europa League, but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt

Bassey reached the final campaign of the Europa League, but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt

on Ajax’s youtube channelBassey and his teammates Jurrien Timber, Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn all reacted to revealing each other’s ratings.

Timber’s card was revealed first and Bassey claimed his 80 rating wasn’t high enough when he said: ‘FIFA don’t respect my boy, I need more FIFA.’

However, his frustrations were about to reach a new level when his card was shown to him and his teammates.

Bassey (left) was shown his silver rating alongside teammate Steven Bergwijn (right)
Bassey (left) was shown his silver rating alongside teammate Steven Bergwijn (right)

Bassey (left) was shown his silver rating alongside teammate Steven Bergwijn (right)

Before the card was fully shown, Bassey said, “If I see silver bro…” and halfway through the sentence, he could see that the card was indeed silver.

His response was hilarious to viewers as the Nigerian international stormed off the table and said: ‘You know what I mean. Brother, that’s just disrespectful.

“FIFA is a joker, I told you. They have to come to their senses.’

Bassey has become well established since moving to the Johan Cruyff Arena, playing seven times in all competitions and assisting two goals.

1663329925 664 Bro that is just disrespectful Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks
1663329925 664 Bro that is just disrespectful Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks

Bassey made a £9 million move to Ajax in the summer after a good campaign at Rangers

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Let us in! Bryson DeChambeau pleads for…

Merry

Man United boss Erik ten Hag tells Jadon…

Merry

Fox Sports ‘has edge over media…

Merry
1 of 4,370

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More