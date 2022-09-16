‘Bro, that is just disrespectful!’: Ajax defender Calvin Bassey mocks outrage in hilarious video

Ajax defender Clavin Bassey couldn’t believe he was only a silver card in FIFA 23 and suggested the rating was ‘disrespectful’ to him.

The highly anticipated next edition of the soccer game will be released in two weeks, meaning professional soccer players will discover their ratings of the game.

For some players it doesn’t matter, but for many who play FIFA 23, their EA Sports rating is a matter of pride as it will determine how good they are at the game.

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey was not happy when he gave him his FIFA 23 rating of 74 . was shown

Bassey had hoped for a decent upgrade from his base FIFA 22 rating from 65, which he did get, but it doesn’t seem enough.

The defender helped Rangers to the Europa League final, earning a £9 million transfer to Dutch giants Ajax. This progress on the field boosted his rating to 74.

However, that means he is still labeled as a ‘Silver’ player, with a minimum rating of 75 required to become a ‘Gold’ player.

Bassey reached the final campaign of the Europa League, but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt

on Ajax’s youtube channelBassey and his teammates Jurrien Timber, Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn all reacted to revealing each other’s ratings.

Timber’s card was revealed first and Bassey claimed his 80 rating wasn’t high enough when he said: ‘FIFA don’t respect my boy, I need more FIFA.’

However, his frustrations were about to reach a new level when his card was shown to him and his teammates.

Bassey (left) was shown his silver rating alongside teammate Steven Bergwijn (right)

Before the card was fully shown, Bassey said, “If I see silver bro…” and halfway through the sentence, he could see that the card was indeed silver.

His response was hilarious to viewers as the Nigerian international stormed off the table and said: ‘You know what I mean. Brother, that’s just disrespectful.

“FIFA is a joker, I told you. They have to come to their senses.’

Bassey has become well established since moving to the Johan Cruyff Arena, playing seven times in all competitions and assisting two goals.