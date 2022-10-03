Brittney Griner’s appeal against nine years in prison to be heard by Moscow court on October 25

A Russian court has set Monday, October 25, as the date for US basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year sentence for drug possession.

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was arrested Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport after cannabis-infused vape cartridges were found in her luggage.

She pleaded guilty to the charges but said she made a “honest mistake” by entering Russia with cannabis oil, which is illegal in the country. She was convicted on August 4.

The Moscow court said it will hear her appeal.

Griner admitted that she had the jerry cans in her luggage, but testified that she accidentally packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intentions. Her defense team made written statements that she had been given cannabis to treat pain.

Her arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine. At the time, recognized as one of the greatest players in WNBA history, Griner returned to Russia, where she played during the off-season in the American league.

The nine-year sentence was close to the 10-year maximum, and Griner’s lawyers argued after the conviction that the sentence was excessive. They said defendants in similar cases received an average sentence of about five years, of which about a third were released on parole.

Before her sentencing, the US State Department stated that Griner had been “unjustly detained” – a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

As a result of growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took the unusual step of publicly revealing in July that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage.

Griner holds photos in a defendant’s cage ahead of a hearing in the Khimki court, outside Moscow, on July 27

Blinken didn’t go into details, but it was reported that Washington has offered to trade Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the US and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.” . ‘

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have declined to comment on the US proposal and have urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements.

US President Joe Biden met last month with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, and the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas. Biden also sat separately with Elizabeth Whelan, Paul Whelan’s sister.

Washington has reportedly offered to trade Griner and Paul Whelan (right), an American serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for spying, for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout (center) is serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States and was once nicknamed ‘merchant of death’

The White House said after the meetings that the president emphasized to the families that he “remains committed to bringing Brittney and Paul home safely by all available means.”

Cherelle Griner told CNN she left the meeting confident that the Biden administration was doing everything she could, but added: “I don’t think they’ve figured out exactly what Russia wants in exchange for BG.

“It wasn’t a meeting where the president told me the news I want to hear,” Griner said. “It wasn’t, but it was one of those still crucial meetings where…it gave me confidence in what he’s doing now.”

US President Joe Biden met last month with Cherelle Griner, wife of Brittney Griner, and the player’s agent, Lindsay Colas

Griner with wife Cherelle, who has been begging for help from the White House for months

She said Biden reassured her that they were doing everything they could, but admitted efforts were hampered by poor Russia-US relations.

“I’m going to give credit where it’s due, and I feel like this government is putting a lot of manpower into negotiating ways to get BG home,” she said. ‘Because it’s not as easy as you might think: look at the list of people we have and ask Russia to pick.

“It’s more complicated than that and it takes a lot of effort.”

The Biden administration conducted a prisoner swap in April, freeing Moscow Navy veteran Trevor Reed in exchange for the US release of a Russian pilot, Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been convicted of a drug-trafficking conspiracy.