Brittney Griner expected to be swapped with ‘Merchant of Death’ arms dealer within WEEKS

Brittney Griner is expected to be swapped by America for the arms dealer ‘Merchant of Death’ within weeks, as Joe Biden strives to undo her nine-year sentence for smuggling cannabis into the country, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Griner was sentenced today to nine years in prison for smuggling a weed pen into Moscow in February. The 31-year-old WNBA star claimed in court that it was an “honest mistake” and that it was not her intention to bring in the drugs.

For weeks there has been speculation that the White House was preparing to negotiate an exchange of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American citizen held in Russian prison, in exchange for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer who was arrested in Thailand in 2008 on the request of the US authorities.

The Russians refused to agree a deal for Griner’s verdict, citing the need for legal proceedings.

Now Biden – amid a wave of public pressure from Griner’s fans in the sports world and Hollywood – is rushing to get her released.

A source close to the ongoing negotiations told DailyMail.com that a deal to trade Griner with Bout is now more likely than ever and could be finalized within a month if there are no delays in the process.

The US position is now weakened. They have shown their hand and now their bargaining position is weakened,” the source said.

Griner’s lawyers have ten days to appeal. After that, the case would only last a few more weeks, they said. But the Russians may not agree to it as quickly as Biden hopes.

While Putin would like Bout to return, he now has less time for his sentence than Griner.

Bout was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2012.

He had already served four years and has since completed another ten.

While he technically has 11 years left on his sentence, federal prison guidelines require him to serve only 85 percent of the total term, making him eligible for release in about five or six months.

‘Are the Russians going to tip their hand? That’s really the question,” the source added.

John Kirby, the director of the US National Security Council for Strategic Communications, would only confirm that the US wants to make a deal.

The deal has been criticized by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump who earlier this week said it was “not good trade.”

“She went in there loaded with drugs, into a hostile area and they are very vigilant with drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught.

Biden’s position in the negotiations has been weakened by the verdict. Putin has not yet agreed to the deal – and may not rush to it now

At a news conference Thursday afternoon after Griner was convicted, White House aide John Kirby declined to confirm details of a negotiation or whether Bout was part of it.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of US officials. He has been in jail ever since and may be eligible for release in just five years

“And now we have to take her out for an absolute killer?

‘One of the largest arms dealers in the world. He’s killed a lot of people, a lot of Americans, and he’s getting a free map and we’re going to get her out.

Bout’s crimes are so infamous that they inspired the Nicholas Cage movie Lord of War

“She knew… you don’t go in there full of drugs. She admitted it. Doesn’t seem like a good trade to me.

“He is one of the worst in the world and he will get his freedom because a potentially spoiled person loaded with drugs enters Russia,” he said last week.

Bout, a former Soviet military officer, was arrested by the Royal Thai Police in Thailand in 2008 at the request of US authorities.

Former US Attorney General Eric Holder called it “one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers” in history.

Bout was so notorious that his crimes inspired the movie Lord of War.

Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport in February and has been incarcerated ever since, despite unsuccessful attempts by the White House to negotiate her release.

On Thursday, she sat in the defendant’s cage in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, relying on an interpreter to whisper to her everything the judge had said.

President Biden immediately denounced the verdict, claiming that Russia had “wrongly” detained her

Before the verdict was handed down, she begged for leniency and asked the court to take into account her good character.

A judge accepted her plea – found her guilty of drug possession and smuggling.

They ruled that she committed the crimes on purpose – which she has denied.

She said she didn’t want to be seen as a political pawn and that it was a simple, “honest mistake” to bring the cannabis pen into the country.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone, it was never my intention to endanger the Russian people, it was never my intention to break any laws.

‘I made an honest mistake and I hope your statement doesn’t end my life. I know everyone keeps talking about political pawn and politics… but I hope it’s far from this courtroom.

“It was not my intention to break Russian law. I did not conspire or intend to commit this crime.

‘I hope you can take into account all the documents, the character lists that have been sent in on my behalf.

‘This is my second home. All I wanted to do was win championships and make them proud,” she said.