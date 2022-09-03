Brittany Hockley shows off bikini body after filming gruelling new reality series The Challenge  

<!–

Brittany Hockley has shown off her fit bikini body after filming a new reality series, The Challenge Australia.

The former Bachelor star posed next to her boyfriend Sam Kennedy in photos taken in Los Angeles and shared on Instagram on Saturday.

The 35-year-old flaunted her figure in a skimpy white bikini as she enjoyed some time by a pool.

She captioned the photos: LA and bae, it’s been a minute. Missed you!’

Next to her was producer Sam, whom fans mistook as the single Brittany’s new man because she called him her “bae.”

‘Omg Britt, I’m so happy for you,’ wrote one fan, and Brittany replied quickly, explaining the confusion.

“This isn’t my husband haha, but thanks anyway,” she replied.

In February, Brittany revealed she had split from tennis player Jordan Thompson, 28, after dating for a year.

She put on her life uncut podcast that his world traveler career and desire for a more private life had driven a wedge between them.

“Guys, I want to give you an update,” she said.

“You see, there’s been speculation for a while. I don’t know where to start… Jordan and I, he came back for a short period in the summer. He doesn’t live here, he lives abroad.

“He is here for a maximum of seven weeks a year and he is also a very private person. He came back for the summer and we spent a nice time together. It was difficult because there were many messages that we had broken long ago.

In February, Brittany revealed she had divorced tennis player Jordan Thompson (left) after dating for a year

“We had some important life decisions that we made, so we kept it to ourselves. I dropped him off at the airport.

“We said goodbye and said goodbye for good. I’m going to stop because I’m getting upset.’

Brittany admitted that she had taken the breakup badly and had been in bed crying all day.