Brittany Hockley reveals secret supermarket codes to show you're single

Brittany Hockley has revealed the ‘secret code’ shoppers can use at the supermarket to show they are single, looking for love or open to swinging.

The 35-year-old single said there are several little-known signs people use while shopping to make it clear they’re looking for more than just groceries.

“There’s this myth that you can go and pick up in a supermarket and there are all these signs and signals that you can pick up depending on what’s in your trolley,” she explained on her podcast Life uncut.

“And I have some hot shit: it’s a singles club,” she added.

Brittany explained that supermarket cruising requires individual shoppers to get a cart and go to the fruit aisle, where each item signals a different meaning.

“If you pick up a bunch of bananas, if they’re upright, meaning the curve is facing up, that means you’re single,” she said.

She added that if you just want to buy bananas but you’re not looking for sex, you turn them the other way.

“If you have a pineapple and it’s upside down in your cart, you’re showing everyone you’re open to rocking,” she continued.

“If you want to show your interest in a man, you put a peach in his cart.”

An upside down pineapple is believed to be a universal sign for swingers to recognize each other in public.

According to the fact check website Snoopyin parts of the United States, hanging a bunch of bananas through the wires in a shopping cart has sometimes been a way for a male shopper to indicate his desire to meet women.

A pineapple in a woman’s carriage is said to indicate an interest in meeting a man.

It comes after Brittany broke down on Life Uncut earlier this week when she discussed her fears of being single forever and never having children.

“I’ve always said things like, ‘Maybe it’s not for me, maybe love isn’t for me, maybe kids aren’t for me, maybe it’s not what’s meant for me.'” Deep down I still thought that it would happen,’ she told her co-host Laura Byrne.

‘And now I’ve moved on to… I’m really thinking now, “Wow, maybe this really isn’t for you.” And it’s made me realize that I don’t think I believed that before,” she added.

Heartbroken for her friend, Laura reminded Brittany that finding love and having children are two different things.

“You can and you will find someone that you love and want to be in love with,” Laura told Brittany whose eyes began to well up with tears.

‘Those things don’t connect. Like, you’re so worthy of being loved, and then you have to decide if you want to have kids,” Laura added.

Brittany, who split from tennis player Jordan Thompson earlier this year, broke down in tears as she insisted love is not on the cards for her.

‘I guess that’s why it was such a tough chapter, because I know there are a lot of women out there who are in my position. Where you get to a point where you’re like, I just want to give up,’ she sobbed.

Brittany has made no secret of her disastrous love life over the years.

Before she found fame on The Bachelor in 2018, the part-time actress was in a two-year relationship with a man who cheated on her with 13 other women.

Describes his double ex in an interview with Mamamia, Brittany said: ‘He was persuasive, charming, manipulative, intelligent and handsome, all rolled into one. A formidable combination.’

Then, in 2018, Brittany was unceremoniously dumped by Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins on The Bachelor.

Brittany suffered heartbreak again in 2020 after dating Bachelorette star Timm Hanley on Bachelor in Paradise.

The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance on the show, but things fizzled out shortly after filming.

Her most recent known relationship was with Australian tennis champion Jordan Thompson.

The couple started dating in late 2020, but broke up just a year later.

Brittany previously explained to her podcast that Jordan’s worldwide career and desire for a more private life had driven a wedge between them.