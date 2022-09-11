Brittany Hockley goes for a jog in Bondi after filming The Challenge Australia

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brittany Hockley looks fitter than ever after taking part in the grueling new reality show The Challenge Australia.

The podcast host, 35, showed off her flat stomach in a figure-hugging black crop top and purple leggings while jogging in Bondi, Sydney, on Saturday.

The stylish sportswear drew attention to her toned legs and limber arms as she did some light exercise with her dog Delilah.

Brittany Hockley showed off her flat stomach in a fitted black crop top and purple leggings as she went jogging in Bondi, Sydney, on Saturday

The former bachelor tied her dark brown hair in a ponytail and wore gold-rimmed sunglasses and earrings.

She added a pair of crisp white sneakers and listened to music through AirPods.

Brittany is back in Sydney after a short trip to Los Angeles, where she reunited with her boyfriend Sam Kennedy.

The stylish sportswear drew attention to Brittany’s toned legs and limber arms as she enjoyed some light exercise with her dog Delilah

Before her vacation in LA, she was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she filmed the new reality show The Challenge.

The series, which sees celebrities compete in physical challenges for a cash prize of $100,000, will air on Channel 10 later this year.

Brittany stars alongside fellow Bachelor franchise alumni Konrad Bień-Stephen, Megan Marx, Ciarran Stott, Kiki Morris and Jessica Brody.

The podcast host, 35, swept her brunette hair into a ponytail and wore gold-rimmed sunglasses and earrings

The show has already made headlines after Konrad and Megan hooked up early in production.

Their flirtation came on the heels of Konrad’s split with radio host Abbie Chatfield.

Brittany rose to fame as one of the hapless finalists on Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins’ season of The Bachelor in 2018.

The former Wallaby infamously chose neither finalist, becoming the first Australian single to leave the show as a single man.