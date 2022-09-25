Brittany Hockley flaunts her sensational physique on night out in Sydney

Ex-Bachelor star Brittany Hockley left little to the imagination when she bared her midriff for a bachelorette party in Potts Point.

The reality star radiographer, 35, showed her flat stomach and tight limbs in the racy blue dress.

Brittany looked confident as she strolled down the downtown street and chatted with some friends.

Ex-Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, 35, (pictured) left little to the imagination when she donned a very tight party dress at a bachelorette party on Saturday

The dress had a slit on the side that emphasized her tight thighs.

The Challenge star completed the look with a small bag she wore over her body and nude sandals.

Brittany wore a matte makeup palette and sported her dark brown locks in loose loose waves.

She seemed to be in a good mood as she handed over the peace sign.

Elsewhere, she was joined by friend Laura Byrne, who opted for a chic wrap dress with pockets.

Brittany revealed that she wondered if there was something wrong with her as her relationships continue to fall apart.

The radio star, 35, wrote in her new book, We Love Love, as published by Body and Soul on Saturday, that she had to consider hard truths.

“If you’re making the same mistakes over and over and getting into the same kind of relationship over and over, you can feel like you’re the common denominator and wonder, ‘What’s wrong with me?'” she said.

“Understanding the why behind your attachment style and unpacking who modeled relationships for you growing up can help you develop self-compassion.”

The former Bachelor star, who split from tennis player Jordan Thompson earlier this year, recently told Will and Woody of KIIS FM that she feels “very unloved.”

“I don’t feel loved and like there must be something wrong with me, like I’m the common denominator,” she said.

“I’ve been through terrible things with me for 10 years – some public, some very private,” she continued. “But I feel like I can’t find love or feel loved.”

Brittany confessed that she feels hopeless every time a relationship fails.

In February, Brittany revealed she divorced Jordan, 28, after dating for a year.