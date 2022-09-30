Brittany Hockley catches her radio co-star Laura Byrne sleeping with her mouth wide open on a flight

They are always picture perfect when posing on the red carpet.

But Brittany Hockley shared an unflattering take on her best friend and co-host of Life Uncut Podcast, Laura Byrne, during their flight to Melbourne on Friday.

In a video shared on both of their Instagram accounts, Brittany, 35, filmed the mother of two in a deep sleep on the plane with her mouth wide open.

“There are two kinds of travelers,” the post read.

‘I prepare for meetings. Laura picks up our lunch. That’s called teamwork.’

Laura responded in the comments, writing, “When I’m childless, I’ll sleep anywhere… always.”

Fans also took to the comments to laugh at the embarrassing moment captured on camera.

“This is the ultimate parent spotting game,” wrote one fan.

“That’s what happens when you sleep away from your kids – extreme sleep,” added another.

Laura and Brittany are currently promoting their book We Love Love together

They are best known for their time on their respective seasons of The Bachelor, as well as their radio show and podcast of the same name, Life Uncut.

Laura and her fiancé Matty ‘J’ Johnson are one of the most successful couples on The Bachelor and fall in love during the 2017 season.

They share two children together – daughters Marlie-Mae, three, and Lola, two, together.

They got engaged while on holiday in Fiji in April 2018, but have yet to get married.

While Laura has become a radio and podcast star, Matty also hosts a finance podcast called The Penny Drops.