Brittany Hockley breaks down over fears she will never have children or find love

Bachelor star Brittany Hockley is coming to terms with the painful reality of her disastrous dating life.

The 35-year-old single reality star broke down in the latest episode of her Life Uncut podcast when she talked about her fear of never finding love or having children.

“I’ve always said things like, ‘Maybe it’s not for me, maybe love isn’t for me, maybe kids aren’t for me, maybe it’s not what’s meant for me.'” Deep down I still thought that it would happen,’ Brittany told her co-host Laura Byrne.

‘And now I’ve moved on to… I’m really thinking now, ‘Wow, maybe this really isn’t for you.’ And it’s made me realize that I don’t think I believed that before,’ she lamented.

Heartbroken for her friend, Laura reminded Brittany that finding love and having children are two different things.

“You can and you will find someone that you love and want to be in love with,” Laura told Brittany whose eyes began to well up with tears.

‘Those things don’t connect. Like, you’re so worthy of being loved, and then you have to decide if you want to have kids,” Laura added.

Brittany, who split from tennis player Jordan Thompson earlier this year, broke down in tears as she insisted love is not on the cards for her.

‘I guess that’s why it was such a tough chapter, because I know there are a lot of women out there who are in my position. Where you get to a point where you’re like, I just want to give up,’ she sobbed.

‘[You say], ‘I don’t want to do it anymore. Something is wrong with me, something is inherently wrong with me because I can’t find it. Everyone else can find it.’ But you get to a point where you think, ‘When is that day?”

The model also said that she is tired of others telling her not to think about finding love or having children.

‘Everybody says, ‘Don’t think about it. Don’t think about children. Don’t think about dating. Don’t think about finding ‘The One’. Just let it happen’, Laura continued.

‘[But] you can not do that. You can’t just let it happen when you’re a woman aging by a biological clock. There are limitations and it takes up space in your mind.’

Brittany has made no secret of her disastrous love life over the years.

Before she found fame on The Bachelor in 2018, the actress was in a two-year relationship with a man who cheated on her with 13 other women.

Describes his double ex in an interview with Mamamia, Brittany said: ‘He was persuasive, charming, manipulative, intelligent and handsome, all rolled into one. What a formidable combination.’

Then, in 2018, Brittany was unceremoniously dumped by Nick ‘The Honey Badger’ Cummins on The Bachelor.

Brittany suffered heartbreak again in 2020 after dating Bachelorette star Timm Hanley on Bachelor In Paradise.

The pair enjoyed a whirlwind romance on the show, but things fizzled out shortly after filming.

Her most recent known relationship was with Australian tennis champion Jordan Thompson.

The couple started dating in late 2020, but broke up just a year later.

Brittany previously explained to her podcast that Jordan’s worldwide career and desire for a more private life had driven a wedge between them.