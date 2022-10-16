Brittany Higgins was warned speaking to the media could jeopardise investigation: court

Brittany Higgins was warned by federal police that speaking to the media could jeopardize the investigation and prosecution of her alleged rapist, a court has heard.

The former Liberal staffer claims her then colleague Bruce Lehrmann raped her at Parliament House, Canberra in the early hours of March 23, 2019.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent. His trial is being heard by a jury in the ACT Supreme Court.

Under cross-examination last Thursday, Senior Constable Emma Frizzell said Ms Higgins told her in early February 2021 that she expected some media coverage about her rape allegations.

Ms Higgins refused to attend a formal police interview on the same day, the court heard.

Senior Constable Frizzell told the court that on February 6, 2021, Ms Higgins ‘told me she had been engaged to a certain journalist’.

Defense barrister Steven Whybrow asked: ‘And you told her that any media coverage could jeopardize your investigation and a subsequent prosecution?’

Chief Constable Frizzell replied: ‘Yes, that conversation took place.’

The defense continued: ‘She acknowledged – she indicated that she understood it could happen?’

Again Senior Constable Frizzell replied: ‘Yes.’

Whybrow asked Chief Constable Frizzell: ‘And it is not true that Mrs Higgins indicated that she did not want to take part in an EICI [evidence-in-chief interview] that day?’

She replied: ‘That is correct.’

The court previously heard that two news items about Ms Higgins’ allegations were published on February 15, 2021.

They were an online article by news.com.au journalist Samantha Maiden and a TV interview with The Project host Lisa Wilkinson.

The court previously heard Ms Higgins took part in a recorded interview with police on 24 February 2021.

During re-examination in court on Friday, prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC asked Ms Higgins why she chose to speak to the media and police around the same time.

Mrs Higgins said she would speak to the police about ‘going through the court system to see if I could, you know, have this day in court, to be here.’

She told the court she was talking to reporters to talk about ‘This culture, the systemic culture in Parliament House that was so widespread, is so widespread and continues to be widespread. There are a dozen stories like mine.’

Ms Higgins explained that she believed she was bringing “two different issues and two different ways at the same time.”

Doctor’s visit under the microscope

In court last week, Mr. Whybrow also questioned Chief Constable Frizzell about Ms Higgins’ claim that she visited a doctor two weeks after the alleged assault in the early hours of March 23, 2019.

He said Senior Constable Frizzell made inquiries at ‘various medical centres’ to see if Ms Higgins attended the appointments and showed her a medical record of attendance dated 25 October 2019.

The federal police officer also confirmed that Ms Higgins did not visit another medical centre, despite telling police she had made an appointment.

However, she agreed that there must not be a medical record if a patient had booked an appointment but did not show up.

After further questioning, it was revealed that police were unable to work out when a picture was taken of a large bruise on Mrs Higgins’ thigh.

The court heard Ms Higgins signed a statutory declaration indicating the photo was taken on April 3, 2019 – less than two weeks after the alleged assault.

In court, Ms Frizzell confirmed that Ms Higgins did not hand over her phone to the police until May 26, 2021, despite being asked to do so in early February.

“Was it the case that you were unable to find any evidence to suggest that the photo was taken in March or April 2019?” Sir. Whybrow asked Chief Constable Frizzell.

She replied: ‘I didn’t find the picture of the damage during that time.’

Chief Constable Frizzell agreed when Mr Whybrow asked if it ‘could have been as late as January 21 when it appeared in this data?’

Ms Higgins’ evidence to the court concluded on Friday.

Further evidence is expected from other witnesses on Monday.