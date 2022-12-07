Brittany Higgins vows to testify against Bruce Lehrmann if he sues Lisa Wilkinson

Brittany Higgins has made a determined promise from her hospital bed that she is willing to testify against Bruce Lehrmann if he sues Lisa Wilkinson and Channel 10 for libel.

The former Liberal staffer spent her 29th birthday in a Queensland mental health clinic on Wednesday, less than a week after the alleged sexual assault charge against her former colleague was dropped.

The ACT’s director of public prosecution, Shane Drumgold, decided not to proceed with a second trial fearing it would adversely affect Ms Higgins’ mental health, after the first was aborted in October due to jury misconduct. .

Daily Mail Australia revealed on Tuesday that Lehrmann is considering suing Wilkinson, the production company behind The Project (Rove McManus’s Roving Enterprises), Network Ten and parent company Paramount.

Ms Higgins first alleged she was raped by a ‘male colleague’ during a TV interview on The Project with Ms Wilkinson in February 2021, later won by current affairs show Logie.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said Lehrmann will say he did not have an opportunity to respond to the allegations made on the show.

On Wednesday night, Higgins responded to claims that Lehrmann could take legal action by promising to testify about his version of events in court. Lehrmann has always strenuously denied Higgins’s claims.

David Sharaz is pictured with Brittany Higgins. He uploaded pictures of them together for his 28th birthday.

“In the wake of recent events, I feel the need to make it clear, if necessary, that I am willing to defend the truth as a witness in any potential civil case brought by Mr. Lehrmann,” Ms. Higgins tweeted.

Mr. Lehrmann has retained one of Australia’s most respected libel law firms, Mark O’Brien Legal.

“We are acting on the matter,” lead counsel Paul Svilans told Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday morning.

“We are looking to assess whether there is a matter that is actionable.”

No notices of concerns have been sent to date as lawyers begin the lengthy process of sifting through volumes of media reports and public speech.

It is understood that Mr. Lehrmann will give “strong consideration” to filing lawsuits against various media companies and Twitter identities.

Channel 10 has since hit back, insisting that its news team approached Lehrmann for comment before Wilkinson’s explosive interview with Higgins aired on The Project in 2021.

“As usual, comments were requested but not provided,” a spokesperson said.

‘Red 10 has not received notification of any claim or proceeding.’

Bruce Lehrmann (pictured) is considering suing Lisa Wilkinson, the producer behind The Project, Network Ten and parent company Paramount

Meanwhile, it is understood that Lehrmann has no plans to change his name or leave the country, despite speculation, and that he is determined to clear his name.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Higgins shared images from her hospital bed for the first time since she was admitted, thanking her family and friends for helping her celebrate her 28th birthday.

The day began with Mrs. Higgins’ boyfriend, David Sharaz, buying her a coffee and bringing it to her bedside.

Later that afternoon, she uploaded an Instagram story, which she filmed from her bed in the hospital ward.

Her mother, Kelly Higgins, waved at the camera and another friend could be seen sitting in front of a table littered with balloons and flowers.

She captioned the video: “My friends and family are the best.”

Kelly Higgins (left), Brittany’s mother, could be seen in her hospital room. The room was decorated with flowers and balloons.

Mr. Sharaz also posted an emotional birthday post for his ‘soul mate’.

‘Happiest of birthdays to my soul mate, Brittany-My-God-She’s-Beautiful-Higgins. We are so lucky to have you.

“Blessed for your bravery, your dignity and a stamina that is the closest thing to the superhuman I will ever witness,” he wrote.

‘I know this was not the birthday celebration we were hoping for: a shitty morning coffee at the hospital. But trust me, better days are ahead, beautiful. They just are.

David Sharaz (pictured with Brittany Higgins) uploaded a series of photos for Ms Higgins’ birthday on Wednesday.

He thanked Mrs Higgins for her ‘kindness and love’, saying that she was the ‘greatest person’ he had ever met.

It was alleged that Mr Lehrmann raped Ms Higgins inside Parliament House in March 2019.

Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to nonconsensual sex at trial and has vigorously denied the allegations against him.

It comes as their lawyers prepare to start civil court proceedings against the Commonwealth and their former bosses, Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

Their attorneys have sent documents to all parties that state the intent to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, neglect, and victimization.

On Wednesday, Ms Higgins’ boyfriend, David Sharaz, uploaded an Instagram story wishing her a happy birthday.

She will claim $2.5 million for future economic losses, up to $100,000 for past economic losses, $100,000 for general damages, $20,000 for future assistance with chores, and $150,000 for past and future out-of-pocket expenses.

An official claim has yet to be filed as the parties involved prepare to start mediation talks on December 13.

Noor Blumer, a founding partner of Blumers Lawyers, is understood to have been quietly negotiating the claim since February. She has declined to comment on the matter or any mediation talks.

Ms Higgins’ lawyer, Leon Zwier, who supported her during the criminal case in Canberra, is aware of the claim.

Lehrmann was not publicly named as Higgins’ alleged rapist until six months later, when he was indicted for sexual assault.