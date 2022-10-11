Brittany Higgins 'unavailable' to attend Bruce Lehrmann rape trial again

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty in the ACT Supreme Court

Brittany Higgins has failed to appear in court to give evidence at the trial of her accused rapist for the second day in a row after the court heard she was ‘unavailable’.

Ms Higgins claims her former Liberal colleague, Bruce Lehrmann, sexually assaulted her while she slept in the Defense Minister’s office at Parliament House, Canberra in March 2019.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent in the ACT Supreme Court.

Ms Higgins was in the witness box last week and was expected to face further questions this week before her absence was revealed on Monday.

The trial resumed in Ms Higgins’ absence on Monday with a number of other witnesses, continuing on Tuesday.

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins and partner David Sharaz arrived at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra last week

Earlier in the trial, the court heard Mrs Higgins claim she and Lehrmann had been out drinking with colleagues before getting into a taxi together.

They stopped at the parliament. Lehrmann said he had to get something on the way home.

After falling asleep on a sofa in former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds’ office, Ms Higgins claims she woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her and says she told him to stop.

The couple had worked as ministerial staff for Senator Reynolds.

Mr. Whybrow raised several inconsistencies in Ms Higgins’ story during his cross-examination, including that she created a timeline of events and distributed it to the media.

Ms Higgins said the matter was with the police when she reopened her complaint, but admitted it had also been distributed to journalists.

Former Liberal activist Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on Monday, where he is charged

Whybrow also pressed Ms Higgins on why she had deleted some text messages and pictures from her phone before handing it over to the police.

She told the court that she had cleaned her phone of photographs showing her with alcohol or with politicians.

But she denied she had done it to mislead officers investigating her claims, but rather to clear her phone of ‘horrible parts’ of her life.

The trial is expected to last at least another five weeks.