Brittany Higgins unavailable to appear in court for a third day

Ms Higgins was cross-examined last week but was unavailable earlier this week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The trial of Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist continues as the jury is told the alleged victim remains unavailable in court until Friday.

Ms Higgins, 27, claims Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted her inside the parliamentary office of then Defense Industry Minister Linda Reynolds after a night out in Canberra in March 2019.

Lehrmann, 26, is facing trial in the ACT Supreme Court and has pleaded not guilty to having sex without consent.

Ms Higgins was due to finish her cross-examination by defense barrister Steven Whybrow on Monday, but she has not appeared in court this week.

The trial continued in her absence, with the Crown calling other witnesses.

The court has prevented publication of any other evidence until after Ms Higgins has returned and completed her evidence.

Brittany Higgins is pictured (in white) outside court on Friday as she arrives for day four of her rape trial against her former colleague

The jury was told: ‘Ms Higgins will return on Friday morning, we will do our best to occupy the rest of today and tomorrow with witnesses.

‘I reckon we’ll have a shorter day on Friday.’

Last week, Ms Higgins was reduced to tears as she was grilled during cross-examination on the night in question, including whether she had vomit stains on her dress.

She also blew up in court when defense barrister Steven Whybrow told her she had told Mr Dillaway, the police and her former boss Fiona Brown she was doing a doctor’s interview to “strengthen” her story.

Mrs Higgins replied loudly: ‘What you are saying is deeply insulting.’

‘You are so wrong.

‘I don’t know if you’ve ever been through trauma before … It’s confronting, it’s a very difficult thing to do. I was bedridden, I did my best. I completely reject everything you say.’

Whybrow also questioned why she did not tell anyone about the alleged assault for a number of days – despite being in contact with Mr Dillaway and her father via text messages.

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra

In the texts, Mr Dillaway and Ms Higgins engaged in light banter about tacos, margaritas and his recent drive from the Gold Coast in Queensland to Orange in NSW.

The only conclusion Ms Higgins made about the alleged attack was when she wrote: ‘Haha I’m getting myself in trouble, I’ve got to keep the s**t locked.’

Ms Higgins told the court: ‘I wasn’t ready to share, I played it off.’

In court, Ms Higgins said she ‘responded to his messages on autopilot as if everything was fine’.

Earlier in the trial, Mrs Higgins admitted deleting images from her phone before handing it over to police – telling the court she ‘wanted to scrub out all the horrible parts of my life’.

The trial continues.