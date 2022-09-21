Brittany Higgins’ six hour Project interview won’t be played at trial

Concerns were raised about direct questions used in The Project’s interview

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There is “no legal basis” for the prosecution to play a six-hour pre-recorded interview between Network Ten’s The Project and Brittany Higgins, an ACT court has heard.

Attorney General Shane Drumgold told the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would not rely on the interview as evidence during the trial of the man accused of her sexual assault.

Bruce Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent.

A prosecutor told the court it would not rely on the six-hour pre-recorded interview between Network Ten’s The Project and Brittany Higgins (pictured) as evidence, having determined it has “no legal basis.”

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the court that the nature of the case would be “word against word,” with both sides trying to establish credibility issues for the jury.

Lehrmann’s lawyers are also trying to obtain documents from the Australian Federal Police, with the decision which evidence will be turned over next week.

The prosecution is in the process of determining whether to edit parts of audio evidence before the trial, after raising concerns about how directly some questions were asked during interviews.

The questions contain the prefix: ‘Can you explain to me why…’

The trial begins on October 4.