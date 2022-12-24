Brittany Higgins shares a heartfelt Christmas Day message after receiving hundreds of letters

Brittany Higgins has shared her gratitude for the overwhelming support she received when she showed the hundreds of letters on Christmas Day.

The former Liberal staffer posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday of her and boyfriend David Sharaz wearing matching Christmas sweaters and standing over a table with a pile of mail.

‘Merry Christmas! I am so overwhelmed this morning after being inundated with letters of solidarity and support,” she wrote.

“Thanks to everyone who wrote – expect a response in the mail early in the new year!”

In one photo, Mrs. Higgins can be seen kneeling behind two Australian postal boxes, her body hidden by the sheer size of the packages.

Another photo showed her close colleagues wearing disposable gloves as they sat around a conference table and carefully sifted through the letters.

“Big kudos to @gingereatspho (plus happy birthday) and the team at @giwlanu who hand-organized and vetted each letter,” Ms. Higgins wrote.

“I will be eternally grateful to all of you. From my family to yours, lots of love and good wishes this holiday season x’.

Ms Higgins announced days earlier that she intended to return to university amid speculation that she would be joining forces with former Australia Post boss Christina Holgate.

The former political aide shared a photo of her acceptance letter on Thursday, writing, “Officially a Sydney University MBA student.”

Ms. Higgins will be studying a Masters of Business Administration at the University of Sydney, which will take approximately 18 months if she is a full-time student.

She posted a series of photos last week from her graduation ceremony at Griffiths University on the Gold Coast, where she earned a double degree.

Hundreds of messages of support were sent to Ms Higgins on Christmas Day, asking her to share a heartfelt message

Ms Higgins said her university experience was ‘unconventional’ and was congratulated by a range of high-profile Aussies, including Lisa Wilkinson.

Her announcement comes amid strong speculation that former Australia Post CEO Christina Holgate will hire Ms Higgins in a role on her own team.

The women bonded over their torrid experiences within the Scott Morrison government, with a source revealing that they didn’t just “build a friendship.”

The source said Ms Higgins was likely to start her first post-political job at logistics company Team Global Express, formerly Toll Global Express, where Ms Holgate is now CEO.

Toll Global Express, with more than 8,000 employees, is now one of Australia Post’s largest competitors in parcel delivery.

Services include express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia and New Zealand.

However, a spokesperson for Ms Higgins insisted the pair were simply friends, rather than future colleagues.

“She literally just got out of the hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Her college graduation comes just days after Ms. Higgins settled her claim against the Commonwealth and received a confidential payment after initially seeking about $3 million in damages.

Attorney Noor Blumer, acting on behalf of Ms. Higgins, issued a brief statement on Tuesday.

“In a mediation held today, the Commonwealth and Ms Higgins settled her claims,” ​​Ms Blumer said.

“At Ms. Higgins’ request, the parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Earlier in December, Ms. Higgins’ civil suit named three respondents in her action: Senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash, as well as the Commonwealth. It has since been believed that Senator Reynolds has been removed from the claim.

Ms. Higgins (pictured at the ACT Supreme Court in October) alleges she was raped in 2019 by Bruce Lehrmann in the ministerial office of Senator Reynolds, for whom they both worked as staffers

The documents include Ms. Higgins’ intention to file a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence and victimization.

At the time, the claim was expected to be worth about $3 million, including $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss of nearly $100,000, and general damages of $100,000.

None of those numbers were mentioned on Tuesday.

“The parties welcome the fact of the settlement,” Ms. Blumer said.

Ms. Higgins alleges she was raped in 2019 by Bruce Lehrmann in Senator Reynolds’ Department, for whom they both worked as staffers.

Mr. Lehrmann has consistently denied the allegation.

His ACT Supreme Court trial was derailed by juror misconduct.

Prosecutors decided to take no further action.