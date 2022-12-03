Brittany Higgins received an emotional message from Anthony Albanese during a’very difficult time.

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared visibly saddened as he paid tribute and sent well wishes to former political staffer Brittany Higgins.

It was announced on Friday that Bruce Lehrmann will not face a second trial over allegations that he sexually assaulted his former colleague over the “unacceptable” risk to Ms Higgins’ life.

Ms Higgins’ supporters released a statement shortly after saying she underwent psychiatric treatment at a Queensland hospital under the ‘unrelenting’ pressure of recent years.

“I will be careful with comments given the circumstances that exist,” Albanese said on Saturday.

“But I guess what I would say is I wish Brittany Higgins the best.

“She is a woman of great courage. She is a woman who has been very brave and I wish her all the best.’

Shane Drumgold, ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions, expressed concern from medical experts about Ms. Higgins’ well-being as he announced that prosecutors would not proceed with a second trial.

Mr. Lehrmann, who has always maintained his innocence, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of unauthorized sexual intercourse and was set to be tried again in February by the ACT Supreme Court.

The charge concerned an alleged incident in Linda Reynolds’ ministerial office at Parliament House after a night out drinking with colleagues in March 2019.

Mr. Lehrmann, who has always maintained his innocence, pleaded not guilty and strongly denied having had sex with Mrs. Higgins.

Mr Lehrmann went on trial earlier this year, but the jury was dismissed in October after misconduct by one of the jurors came to light.

Mr Albanese met Ms Higgins in Sydney in April last year, a meeting she described as ‘constructive’.

Speaking at Renmark in South Australia on Saturday, Mr Albanese was asked if there would be a review of how sexual assault allegations are handled.

“I think these issues will inevitably be examined,” Mr Albanese said.

“The appropriate response I have, as someone who has had the privilege of meeting Brittany Higgins… and seeing what a brave, smart, resilient woman she is, is to wish her all the best.

“My thoughts are with her at a very difficult time.”