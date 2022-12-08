Brittany Higgins rape trial: Australian Federal Police at war with Director of Public Prosecutions

An extraordinary war of words has erupted between police and the ACT director of public prosecutions amid calls for an inquest into the rape case of former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann.

Tensions are running high after an explosive letter came to light in which Canberra’s top prosecutor accused detectives of ‘interfering with the criminal justice process’ and that alleged rape victim, former colleague Brittany Higgins, felt ‘bullied’ by detectives.

ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold SC, last week dropped the rape trial of Mr Lehrmann over fears that a new trial would adversely affect Ms Higgins’ mental health after she was recently hospitalised.

Details of a scathing letter in which he berated police over the politically charged, high-profile case were made public on Thursday following a Freedom of Information Act filing.

The Australian Federal Police Association Union has since fired back to slam Mr Drumgold for his ‘desperate’ attempts to ‘smudge’ the AFP and ACT Police.

The union says a full judicial inquiry into the handling of the case is now ‘an absolute necessity’, including the conduct of Mr Drumgold, the DPP and ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury, along with all the other issues that could delay the litigation and subsequent mistrial.

Brittany Higgins (left) celebrated her birthday in hospital this week as a battle of words broke out between police and the director of public prosecutors over the handling of the rape trial

“If Mr. Drumgold and the Attorney General want to launch an investigation, then so be it,” union president Alex Caruana said.

However, it appears that the Attorney General has a very selective memory – the ACT community has been calling for an independent review and investigation into bail and sentencing for months.

“The ACT government must complete an overhaul of the entire justice system without delay.

“If the Attorney General does not demand a full and comprehensive investigation of the justice system, the Prime Minister of ACT must step in and take action.”

The AFPA will file a formal complaint with the information watchdog about whether DDP freedom of information laws have been violated.

“The FOI … to our knowledge, has no redactions, and it contains personal data of officers involved in the investigation,” Mr. Caruana said.

“ACT Policing has not been consulted about the release of information and data of its members.”

The submission to the Office of the Australian Information Commission and ACT Ombudsman will also state that the ‘AFPA firmly believes that the ACT DPP has compromised the Lehrmann process.

The Australian Federal Police Association Union hit back on Thursday night to accuse ACT director of public prosecutions Shane Drumgold (pictured) of ‘smudging’ the AFP and ACT police

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann (pictured) was charged with sexually assaulting his former colleague Brittany Higgins before the case was dropped by ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions. Mr. Lehrmann has always strongly denied the allegations against him

Mr. Caruana wondered why the case went to trial if the first letter did not contain the evidence necessary for a reasonable chance of conviction.

“If the assignment didn’t include enough evidence and there were legitimate concerns about how the evidence that was there was obtained, why did he continue with the trial? Mr Drumgold needs to explain this,’ he said

Ms Higgins has since responded to police union complaints about the DDP letter.

She had previously complained that police had unlawfully leaked her personal medical records to the original defense team.

“Ironically, the police now seem concerned about leaking private data,” Ms Higgins said, news.com.au reported.

The AFP said it was ‘aware that the Office of DPP under FOI has released the letter in full to The Guardian’.

“The ACT DPP has requested a public inquiry in relation to this matter. As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further on any aspect of this matter, including comment on the letter from the ACT DPP,” a spokesman said.

“ACT Policing will continue to work with the Office of DPP to ensure the safety and security of the Canberra community.”

Alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins (pictured) felt ‘bullied’ by police investigators, ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC claimed in a scathing letter

In the letter, Mr Drumgold makes the extraordinary claim that ACT police conducted ‘a very clear campaign to pressure him’ not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann.

He also claimed that the police were “clearly tuned into the successful defence” of the suspect and had “improperly interfered” in the case.

It states that Ms. Higgins felt “bullied” by detectives into dropping the case.

“The complainant has long expressed concern that during the investigation phase she also felt bullied by the police, who she says pressured her to drop the complaint,” Drumgold wrote.

Shane Drumgold SC made the extraordinary claim that police conducted ‘a very clear campaign to pressure him’ not to prosecute Mr Lehrmann

“This is an observation confirmed by at least two of her supportive people,” he wrote, according to The Guardian’s report.

“While she should report this directly to the AFP, it is relevant for our purposes as it impacted the trial process as she pretended to be very anxious in her dealings with the police or by extension the DPP.”

The letter does not suggest any impropriety on the part of Mr. Lehrmann’s defense team.

Mr Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to one count of unauthorized sexual intercourse with Brittany Higgins in 2019.

He faced a 12-day trial in ACT’s Supreme Court before the case was derailed in October due to juror misconduct.

Mr Lehrmann has always denied any sexual activity between himself and Mrs. Higgins. Now that a new trial has been halted in February, he maintains the presumption of innocence.

Mr Drumgold’s letter – claiming that police had a ‘strong desire’ not to let the case go ahead – was reportedly sent to the ACT’s Deputy Commissioner on 1 November, a day after the trial was aborted. police, Neil Gaughan.

A juror had brought outside material – a magazine article about sexual assault – into the jury room during deliberations.

Mr Drumgold’s bombshell letter to the ACT’s top constable, Neil Gaughan (above), called for an inquiry into police conduct during the investigation into Ms Higgins’ alleged rape and at trial

Mr Drumgold (above with the ACT DPP’s Skye Jerome at the trial) claimed key members of the police had ‘a strong desire that this case should not be prosecuted’

Mr Drumgold announced last week that he had taken the decision not to pursue Mr Lehrmann’s prosecution as Ms Higgins has been taken to a psychiatric ward of a hospital, where she spent her 28th birthday this week.

His handling of the high-profile case has led senior criminal lawyer Peter Woodhouse, managing partner of Aulich Advocaten, to demand Mr Drumgold’s resignation.

“It appears that the ACT system is broken beyond repair and there is only one way to quickly fix it and restore public confidence in the criminal justice system in the ACT,” Woodhouse told The Weekend Australian, before calling on him to step down. to act.

Comment was sought from the ACT DPP on Mr Woodhouse’s resignation call.

Mr Woodhouse’s company is at odds with the DPP, with a partner, Ben Aulich, accused of money laundering earlier this year.