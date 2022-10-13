Brittany Higgins' politician ex-boss, Linda Reynolds, to appear in ACT Supreme Court for rape trial

Former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds will testify in the high-profile trial of Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist – after the former Liberal staffer was allegedly assaulted in her parliamentary office.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of having non-consensual sex with Ms Higgins while she slept on Ms Reynolds’ gray sofa after a drunken night out in Canberra in March 2019.

He is charged with intercourse without consent and will be tried in the ACT Supreme Court. Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, prosecutors told the court their case could be concluded as early as Tuesday – when Ms Reynolds will be called to give evidence.

The trial was originally set with a timeline of four to six weeks, but Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told the jury things are running ahead of schedule.

Ms Higgins has so far been absent for four days, but she will return on Friday to face continued cross-examination by Lehrmann’s defense lawyer Steven Whybrow.

Brittany Higgins (pictured outside the ACT Supreme Court) is absent from her rape case for a fourth day

Former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds (pictured) will be called to give evidence on Tuesday next week

The trial has continued in Ms Higgins’ absence, with the Crown calling other witnesses.

The court has prevented the disclosure of evidence from these other witnesses until Ms Higgins has completed her evidence.

Last week Ms Higgins told the court about a meeting she had with Ms Reynolds and her chief of staff Fiona Brown in the office where she was allegedly raped by Lehrmann.

“It was a distracting element so I was quite panicked because I was in the room with the sofa so the words were a bit lost,” she told the court last Thursday.

She said Ms Reynolds appeared empathetic, “adding something along the lines of ‘I didn’t think he was capable of such a thing'”, Ms Higgins added.

“At that time the conversation was about the election, what I should do, and if I did something, I should tell the office.

“They tried to feel if I should go to the police. It was made clear to me that they said they were concerned about me going to the police.

‘Just by having the meeting in the room it all seemed really off. My interpretation was that it was a bit of a scare or scare tactic.’

Ms Higgins claims Bruce Lehrmann (pictured outside court) sexually assaulted her in Parliament House

Ms Higgins admitted that might not be the case, but that was her interpretation.

“For someone to walk into that room after having such a traumatic event in there — it was quite a conflicting space,” she said.

A week after her meeting with Ms Reynolds, she was taken to the police’s sexual assault unit.

Three days after that, on April 13, she decided to withdraw her complaint.

She told the court: ‘I felt pressured by my workplace not to pursue it further at the time.

‘I tried to make other arrangements to see if they would be accommodating and they weren’t, it really became apparent that there were job implications if I did.’

‘I really wanted to see if I could work from home and go to the Gold Coast or from a home base where I had a support system.’

Ms Higgins did not want to stay in Canberra for the duration of the election because she was told that anyone who did would not be rehired for the following term.

According to Ms Higgins, former chief of staff Fiona Brown told her she would not have a job if she stayed in Canberra, so she decided to go with Ms Reynolds to Western Australia for the campaign.

Defense lawyer asked about the $325,000 book deal she got – with the help of Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons – before she made a statement to police

“I had worked my whole life for this moment,” she told the court. ‘Why would I let this person take it from me?

She told the court last Wednesday that she decided to buy a pregnancy test while in Perth.

Last Friday, Mrs Higgins was reduced to tears as she was asked by Mr. Whybrow.

He asked why she didn’t hand over her phone to the police on the first request and about the $325,000 book deal she landed – with the assistance of Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons.

The court heard FitzSimons suggested she write a biography of her experiences – to which Ms Higgins told them she had already started drafting chapters before making an official statement to police.

Sir. Whybrow also told Ms Higgins she pretended to have a doctor’s appointment in the week after the alleged assault to “strengthen” her story – which she vehemently denied.

Ms Higgins previously told the court she made several doctor’s appointments with the intention of going but could not bring herself to attend them.

“I intended to do the right thing, but every time I went home I collapsed and was unable to get out of bed because I was so deeply depressed because I had been assaulted at work by a colleague,” she told the court.

Sir. Whybrow asked Ms Higgins if she did not go to the doctor because she had not had sex with anyone on the night she alleged she was raped.

Ms Higgins was also questioned about her delay in giving police her phone when she reopened the complaint against Lehrmann in 2021.

She admitted wiping the phone of some text messages as well as pictures of herself with Liberal ministers or with alcohol, but denied trying to withhold evidence from police.

“It wasn’t intended to keep things from the police, but it was kind of purging things from my life,” she said.

‘I no longer wanted to look at politicians in my camera roll. I just wanted them gone.’

Brittany Higgins is pictured arriving at the ACT Supreme Court, dressed in black, last Thursday

Whybrow also questioned why she did not tell anyone about the alleged assault for a number of days – despite being in contact with Mr Dillaway and her father via text messages.

In the texts, Mr Dillaway and Ms Higgins engaged in light banter about tacos, margaritas and his recent drive from the Gold Coast in Queensland to Orange in NSW.

The only conclusion Ms Higgins made about the alleged attack was when she wrote: ‘Haha I’m getting myself in trouble, I’ve got to keep the s**t locked.’

Ms Higgins told the court: ‘I wasn’t ready to share, I played it off.’

In court, Ms Higgins said she ‘responded to his messages on autopilot as if everything was fine’.

Earlier, Mrs Higgins told the court she put the dress she wore that night in a plastic bag under her bed for six months, ‘untouched and uncleaned’.

She told the jury that when it was clear she could not report the alleged assault without losing her job with Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds, she “very symbolically washed the dress”.

“I wore it one more time, but I never used it again after that,” she said.

But under cross-examination by Lehrmann’s lawyer Steven Whybrow, Ms Higgins was shown a photograph of her wearing the same dress in May 2019 at Ms Reynolds’ birthday party in Perth.

Under cross-examination by Lehrmann’s lawyer Steven Whybrow, Ms Higgins denied lying – but admitted she had made a mistake in her timeline of events.

The trial continues.