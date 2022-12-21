Brittany Higgins’ new future: Ex-staffer’s close friendship with controversial CEO revealed

Brittany Higgins is closely supported by former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate – with strong speculation the prominent businesswoman will take her on in a new role with her team.

The women bonded over their torrid experiences within the Scott Morrison government, with a source close to the 26-year-old Liberal staffer revealing that they didn’t just “build a friendship.”

The source said Ms Higgins was likely to start her first post-political job at logistics company Team Global Express, formerly Toll Global Express, where Ms Holgate is now CEO.

Brittany Higgins is pictured at the Marie Claire International Women’s Day Breakfast – in the back in red, to Christine Holgate’s left, in light pink. Actor Miranda Tapsall is on the far left, next to Lisa Wilkinson. Psychosexologist Chantelle Otten and her partner Dylan Alcott in the front

Toll Global Express, with more than 8,000 employees, is now one of Astralia Post’s largest competitors in parcel delivery. Services include express parcel, freight delivery and domestic forwarding services in Australia and New Zealand.

Holgate is also on the board of the Collingwood Football Club.

However, a spokesperson for Ms Higgins has maintained the pair are just friends, rather than future colleagues, saying she is focusing more on “healing” than a new career with the freight company.

“She literally just got out of the hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

The pair were invited to speak about gender discrimination at a Marie Clare International Women’s Day Breakfast at Sydney’s Establishment Bar in March.

The rumors about Ms Higgins’ possible new career come just days after she shared a photo on her Instagram page of the moment she graduated from Griffith University on the Gold Coast.

On December 13, she also settled her $3 million claim against the Commonwealth after the trial of her accused rapist ended, receiving a confidential payment.

Brittany Higgins (pictured) celebrated her university graduation after being awarded multi-million dollar damages

Ms Higgins alleged that Bruce Lehrman raped her in the office of then Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds at Parliament House after a night out in Canberra in March 2019.

Mr. Lehrmann had pleaded not guilty and continues to deny any allegation.

Her accused assailant was charged in 2021 with one count of unauthorized sexual intercourse during a four-week trial in the ACT Supreme Court in October, but the hearing was cut short in spectacular fashion due to jury misconduct.

The ACT prosecutor then said he would drop the case against Mr Lehrmann over concerns about Ms Higgins’ mental health.

At trial, Ms. Higgins alleged she had been mistreated by the Morrison administration — including her former bosses, Ms. Reynolds and Senator Michaelia Cash.

The former staffer told the court she felt pressured to withdraw the complaint against Mr Lehrmann or risk losing her job. Ms Reynolds told the court that was not the case.

Brittany Higgin arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in October – just hours before the case against her alleged attacker was dropped

Speaking at the International Women’s Day breakfast, Ms Higgins said sexual harassment was talked about in Parliament as if it were ‘gossip and tolerated, when it was a crime’.

“It was a crime,” she said.

Ms Holgate took the job at Toll after being ousted from her position as CEO of Australia Post following uproar over her gift of four luxury Cartier watches worth $20,000 to executives as a reward for winning a $66 million deal with three major banks.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison heard about the award last year, he told parliament that the gifts were disgraceful, saying: “She has been ordered to step aside and if she doesn’t, she can go.”

A subsequent later inquiry found no evidence of dishonesty, fraud, corruption or deliberate misuse of Australia Post funds in relation to the watches, and Ms Holgate was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Ms Holgate, who resigned last November, said she was treated ‘like a criminal’, was ‘left to a media frenzy’ and was wrongly expelled against her will, leaving her suicidal and requiring insomnia medication.

Christine Holgate was sacked from her position as CEO of Australia Post following a scandal over four luxury Cartier watches worth $20,000

A report on her departure by the Senate’s Environment and Communications Reference Committee said the prime minister should apologise, but he never did.

Ms Holgate was paid $1 million for effectively being forced to quit her job during the investigation, telling the public over breakfast on International Women’s Day that it had caused her “immense personal trauma”.

Referring to the report on how she was treated during the investigation, Ms Holgate said: ‘She was treated horribly, but we don’t owe her an apology. She was an excellent CEO and we gave her $1 million.”

“But they don’t even know how to apologize.”