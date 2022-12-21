Brittany Higgins launches withering Instagram attack on witness at the Bruce Lehrmann trial

<!–

Brittany Higgins has launched a scathing attack on a witness in the trial of her accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann, accusing them of ‘perversion of justice’ – before suddenly deleting the Instagram posts.

The former Liberal staffer has largely remained silent about the four-week hearing in the ACT Supreme Court since it was aborted in October due to misconduct by a juror.

She had alleged that Mr Lehrmann raped her in Parliament House in March 2019. The defendant had pleaded not guilty to one charge of unauthorized sexual intercourse and strongly denied any sexual interaction with Ms. Higgins.

On Wednesday evening, Ms Higgins spoke out on the aborted trial for the first time since then the ACT government announced an inquiry to investigate why prosecutors went through with the first hearing but not a second.

In the post, Ms Higgins said she agreed with a statement from the Canberra Liberal Party saying she would ‘welcome’ the inquiry and suggested investigating whether ‘political interference’ was a factor in the case.

She then denounced a witness, whom Daily Mail Australia cannot name for legal reasons, as having ‘lied under oath’.

Brittany Higgins is pictured with her boyfriend, David Sharaz. On Wednesday, she released herself on Instagram at a witness in the trial of her accused rapist

Ms Higgins uploaded a five-page story (screenshot shown) to her Instagram account on Wednesday, which she subsequently deleted

“I agree with the Canberra Liberals. The Lehrmann review should examine political interference,” she wrote.

‘Maybe let’s start with this? The deliberate perversion of justice.’

She then uploaded the transcript of a conversation between her and a witness in the trial, but deleted it hours later.

Earlier on Wednesday, ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury and Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced the independent inquiry after a number of ‘complaints and allegations’ were made about the trial.

Bruce Lehrmann during his November rape trial. The trial was aborted due to jury misconduct

Mr Barr said a full inquiry was the most appropriate response given the ‘high profile’ nature of the trial, while Mr Rattenbury stressed that the inquiry was not related to the outcome of the trial.

Instead, it will be verified whether the functions of criminal entities have been “carried out with due rigor, impartiality and independence”.

It will also verify that the support provided to Ms Higgins by the Victims of Crime Commissioner was in line with the relevant legal framework and the legal framework for addressing juror misconduct.

Ms Higgins welcomed the research in an earlier Instagram post on Wednesday – sharing the news, posting the cryptic comment: ‘Sunlight is the best disinfectant’.

A statement on behalf of Mr Lehrmann said he ‘welcomes an inquiry and hopes that the mandate will extend to an investigation of all aspects of this case, including decisions not to prosecute several individuals and the DPP’s efforts to ensure a fair guarantee process. process’.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and his government will appoint a legal expert to conduct the investigation

The Inquiry will be able to conduct hearings – both public and private – issue search warrants, compel the production of documents and compel the presence of witnesses and their testimony under oath.

It was launched after ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold raised concerns about “political and policing” in the case.

He also wrote to the area’s police chief accusing his members of pressuring him not to prosecute Mr. Lehrmann.

But the police union accused Mr Drumgold of attempting to smear officers, saying it “firmly believes” that the prosecution compromised Mr Lehrmann’s trial.

A report is expected to be provided to the Prime Minister in the first half of 2023.