Brittany Higgins is grilled over $325,000 'book deal' text to Lisa Wilkinson and Peter FitzSimons

Brittany Higgins has been grilled in court over a $325,000 book deal arranged for her by Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons.

It came as the former Liberal staffer admitted to a jury that she had planned chapters in a book about her life before being formally interviewed by police about her rape allegations.

The 27-year-old claims her former colleague Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted her in the parliament building after a drunken night out in March 2019.

Sir. Lehrmann is on trial in the ACT Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to a charge of having sex without consent.

On Friday, defense barrister Steven Whybrow cross-examined Ms Higgins at the moment FitzSimons approached her and suggested she write a book.

Mr. Whybrow also confronted Ms Higgins about a message she sent to her boyfriend David Sharaz, which read: “I’m clearing my phone in front of the police.”

Former Liberal Party staffer Brittany Higgins and partner David Sharaz arrive at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra

Defense barrister Steven Whybrow questioned her about a book deal and texts she sent to Ms Wilkinson and Mr FitzSimons.

In a highly charged moment in court, Mr. Whybrow to Ms Higgins that she did not sit down for an interview with the police until 24 February 2021.

‘It was like you already started to outline and outline some chapters for a book you intended to write.’

Mrs Higgins replied: ‘There was no prospect [the book] really is a tangible product.

‘I felt I needed to document my experience. It was a strange moment in the whole circle coming to fruition. When I started writing, there was no prospect’.

Ms Higgins told the court she met Ms Wilkinson and her husband Mr FitzSimons at an event in early 2021, at which point he told her: “You should write a book”.

‘[Mr FitzSimons said he] wanted to act as my agent and I said ‘sure’ and within a day he came back with offers,’ she told the court.

Mr. Whybrow told Ms Higgins she asked Mr FitzSimons about a potential book, to which the alleged victim replied: “I really didn’t ask – he approached me.”

‘He said: ‘I know people, I’ll ask them for you’.’

Mr. Whybrow then told Ms Higgins that she was being offered $325,000 on 16 March 2021 to write a book detailing her experiences.

He then quoted a text Ms Higgins sent to Ms Wilkinson and FitzSimons which said: ‘I’m blown away.

“Yeah, I can definitely do this…I’ve had the chapters outlined for the last month or so.”

Mrs. Higgins agreed with Mr. Whybrow in that she began outlining the chapters for the book before making a formal statement to the police.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Whybrow Mrs Higgins over whether she deleted messages and audio from her phone before handing it over to the police.

He suggested to her in court: ‘You sent a number of files to Mr Sharaz and when asked what they were you said – old sound, ‘I’m clearing my phone before the police’.’

Mrs Higgins told the court she sent the recordings to her partner because ‘I was afraid they didn’t exist. I stored them on a USB stick.

‘I handed over my phone and gave the sound on a USB stick.’

Whybrow told Ms Higgins that she consistently refused to hand over her phone to police, despite being asked several times in 2021.

He suggested she had an appointment with police to hand over her phone on March 21, 2021, but she did not go to the appointment because of an “urgent legal matter … a defamation incident with Ms Reynolds,” he told the court. .

‘Ah yes,’ replied Mrs Higgins. ‘Lying cow. I recall.’

Mrs Higgins agreed she did not hand in her phone for a number of weeks, despite being asked, and became emotional as she explained why.

‘I was afraid on the basis that [on the week of May 21] I found out that the moment I resumed contact with the police, all politically sensitive cases that are within the competence of the police are reported to the Home Secretary.’

She said former Home Secretary Peter Dutton had information about her allegations before she made her official police statement.

“I was very scared,” she told the court.

‘I sought legal advice to know my rights because I was terrified.’

Cross-examination of Mrs Higgins continues on Monday. The trial is expected to last four to six weeks.