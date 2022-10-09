Brittany Higgins to be cross-examined in court over alleged rape

The trial in the ACT Supreme Court is expected to last between four and six weeks

Brittany Higgins will be grilled in court for a third day over inconsistencies in her claims that she was raped by a Liberal staffer inside the Houses of Parliament.

Ms Higgins claims Bruce Lehrmann raped her in the former defense minister’s office after a drunken night out in Canberra in March 2019. He has pleaded not guilty to having sex without consent.

During cross-examination in the ACT Supreme Court on Friday, Lehrmann’s defense lawyer Steven Whybrow questioned Ms Higgins about how she managed to land a $325,000 book deal before making an official statement to police.

The court heard Lisa Wilkinson’s journalist husband, Peter FitzSimons, suggested she write a biography of her experiences – to which Mrs Higgins told them she had already started writing chapters.

Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra for the trial of her alleged rapist

Sir. Whybrow also told Ms Higgins she pretended to have a doctor’s appointment in the week after the alleged assault to “strengthen” her story – which she vehemently denied.

Ms Higgins previously told the court she made several doctor’s appointments with the intention of going but could not bring herself to attend them.

“I intended to do the right thing, but every time I went home I collapsed and was unable to get out of bed because I was so deeply depressed because I had been assaulted at work by a colleague,” she told the court.

Sir. Whybrow asked Ms Higgins if she did not go to the doctor because she had not had sex with anyone on the night she alleged she was raped.

“Nothing you’re saying right now is at all true and it’s deeply insulting,” Ms Higgins said.

Texts she sent to her father and boyfriend were shared, as were messages about a potential $325,000 book deal with Lisa Wilkinson’s husband, Peter FitzSimons. Pictured is Wilkinson (left) with Ms Higgins

Lisa Wilkinson (left) is pictured with her journalist and author husband Peter FitzSimons

‘I don’t know if you’ve ever been through trauma before, but confronting it head-on with professionals is a really hard thing to do.’

Ms Higgins will also be questioned about her claim that she tried to arrange a psychiatrist appointment after the alleged rape but was told there was a two-month waiting period.

Mr. Whybrow told Ms Higgins she was offered a previous deal within a month of her first enquiry, but she said she could not remember.

“I think I may have escalated it at some point, but on the original phone call they said two months,” she said.

She said she had been going to Perth to work on the election campaign with then Defense Minister Linda Reynolds and a psychiatrist appointment in Canberra ‘would not have been feasible’.

Former Liberal activist Bruce Lehrmann at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra, where he is charged

Ms Higgins was also questioned about her delay in giving police her phone when she reopened the complaint against Lehrmann in 2021.

She admitted wiping the phone of some text messages as well as pictures of herself with Liberal ministers or with alcohol, but denied trying to withhold evidence from police.

“It wasn’t intended to keep things from the police, but it was kind of purging things from my life,” she said.

‘I no longer wanted to look at politicians in my camera roll. I just wanted them gone.’

The trial is expected to run for at least another five weeks.