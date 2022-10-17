Brittany Higgins confided her fears in a politician mate

Brittany Higgins told a Liberal MP during a phone call that she was worried her rape allegations would “define her”, a court has heard.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of sexually assaulting the former Liberal staffer after a drunken night out ended up in former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds’ parliamentary office in March 2019.

Sir. Lehrmann, who worked with Ms Higgins at the time, has pleaded not guilty and will stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

On Monday, the court heard Ms Higgins volunteered in MP Samuel O’Connor’s Gold Coast office in 2018 before moving to Canberra to work at Parliament House.

Sir. O’Connor, who is the Liberal member for the state seat of Bonney, said Ms Higgins alluded to the alleged incident in text messages but he ultimately found out during a phone call in April 2019.

At one stage he told the court Ms Higgins described the alleged incident as a “superf***ing thing that happened”.

Samuel O’Connor (pictured with Brittany Higgins) had a phone call with Ms Higgins in April 2019 where she told him about her rape allegations

Samuel O’Connor said Ms Higgins described her rape accusation as a ‘superfucked thing that happened’ (Brittany Higgins is pictured outside court)

During the phone call, Mr O’Connor told the court that Ms Higgins said she had been out drinking with other staff.

“At the end of the night she got a ride home with another employee from the office … She told me it was Bruce,” he said.

Sir. O’Connor recalled that Ms Higgins was “fuzzy about the details” but was “mad” when she claimed to him that she was “raped in the minister’s office”.

“I certainly remember her being concerned that this would define her,” he said.

‘That she would be remembered for it and not be good at her job.’

He told the court that Mrs Higgins wanted him to tell her if rumors about her started to circulate.

“She asked me to tell her if I had heard anything about her,” he said.

Sir. O’Connor told the court he knew Ms Higgins because they lived a street away from each other on the Gold Coast before she started volunteering in his office.

Brittany Higgins is pictured at a racing event – center, in white. Samuel O’Connor is on the far left

He told the court Ms Higgins was “excited” before she moved to Canberra to work in Liberal frontbencher Steven Ciobo’s office in late 2018.

“This was her dream,” he said. ‘It was what she loved to do.’

‘She was very into the whole Canberra thing – the intense place it is down there. She was very positive.’

Earlier on Monday, the court heard that Mrs Higgins was “embarrassed” that a story might emerge about her sneaking into Parliament with Lehrmann, more than a year before she publicly accused him of raping her that night.

Senator Michaelia Cash, the former staffer’s ex-boss, told the court that ministerial colleague Linda Reynolds’ office had received a media inquiry about Ms Higgins in October 2019.

Ms Higgins had worked for both politicians that year – first for the defense industry minister, Ms Reynolds, as an assistant media adviser until she moved to Ms Cash’s office that year.

Ms Cash told the court Ms Higgins was concerned about the issue of whether the security breach, in March 2019, would be made public because the media inquiry was from a Canberra Times reporter.

Bruce Lehrmann (pictured leaving court) has pleaded not guilty to non-consensual sex

“She was embarrassed because it was about herself and a safety issue,” Cash said.

‘She and another employee returned to the office after drinking … They were potentially intoxicated.

‘Ms Higgins fell asleep on the sofa and I believe security found her the next day.’

Ms Cash’s chief of staff, Daniel Try, told the court he was notified by Ms Reynolds’ office that there had been a media inquiry about Ms Higgins and they would send someone around to speak to her.

Try told the court the former defense minister did not go into detail, but she said “it wasn’t Brittany’s fault”.

He brought Mrs. Higgins into a boardroom and someone from Mrs. Reynolds’ office came to speak to Mrs. Higgins.

Try left the conference room during that meeting, but noticed that Mrs. Higgins was upset when he returned.

Mr Try then brought Ms Higgins to a meeting with Ms Cash. Ms Higgins did not go into detail, but she said it was a security issue that was being dealt with at the time.

“Brittany was quite upset and I didn’t think it was appropriate to press her for details,” Mr Try said.

The trial continues.