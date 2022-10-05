Brittany Higgins claims Bruce Lehrmann ‘bought her a coffee’ after alleged rape

A jury has heard a police interview in which Brittany Higgins tells investigators her version of events after she was allegedly raped in a parliamentary office by colleague Bruce Lehrmann.

In an extract of the interview aired in the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday, Ms Higgins claimed she had a ‘strange moment of eye contact’ with Lehrmann after he allegedly raped her on a Friday night in March 2019.

“At that point I didn’t say anything more to him,” Ms Higgins said in the police interview.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to one count of having sex without consent – with Ms Higgins the first witness to give evidence on Wednesday as she watched as the clip was broadcast.

In the interview, Ms Higgins claimed she was woken up the next morning by a female security guard who asked if everything was alright.

The young woman said she was ‘fine’ despite her dress being tied around her waist, the court heard.

The court heard Ms Higgins then vomited in the former minister’s bathroom before going into a small room near Ms Reynolds’ former office, which had no windows, finding a box of Roses chocolates and eating it while crying.

‘I pulled myself together – I was quite disheveled. I borrowed one of the minister’s jackets to cover my cocktail dress,’ she said in police questioning.

Brittany Higgins arrives in court for the second day of Bruce Lehrmann’s trial on Wednesday – with the former employee expected to testify

Higgins arrives in court on Wednesday in a crepe lace midi dress. She is accompanied by her friend Emma Webster

The following Monday, Ms Higgins told officers she went to work and saw Mr Lehrmann.

But she said they did not speak on the night of the alleged incident – instead he bought her coffee, the court heard.

‘I tried to overcompensate to make it feel normal. We didn’t discuss it. We didn’t talk about it. He didn’t seem ashamed or upset.

‘It didn’t feel like something he wanted to address.’

‘Patchy’ memory from that night

An earlier section of the police interview was played in court, where the jury was told her recollection of the night was ‘really blurry’.

In the interview, recorded in February 2021, Ms Higgins said she remembered dancing alone in the crowd at Canberra nightspot 88mph on a Friday night in March 2019.

She told police she took the shot after already drinking for some time. “I was really drunk and it was really weird,” she said.

‘I drink socially but I don’t usually get wiped out but I was at 100. I hit 100.

“As drunk as I’ve ever been in my life.”

Higgins watched the police interview via video link from another room in the court after he arrived in court flanked by friend Emma Webster and wearing a crepe-lace designer midi dress.

Her accused attacker, Bruce Lehrmann, was in the courtroom after pleading not guilty to a charge of non-consensual sexual intercourse.

While Ms. Higgins’ interview was played for the jury, Lehrmann did not look at the screen.

Higgins then went into detail about the moment she was allegedly raped in a parliamentary office of then Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds, after a night out with their colleagues.

She claimed Lehrmann ‘appeared sweaty’, ‘grunted’ and she was ‘cornered’ by the sofa.

‘I told him no, I told him to stop,’ she told police in the interview, the court heard. “It felt like it had been going on for a while … I was an afterthought.”

‘It felt quite rough… It was quite powerful. Everything about it was powerful. [I felt] captive, not human. It didn’t feel like it was about me at all.’

The court heard Higgins did not scream but she started crying and saying ‘no’ from the moment she woke up.

After the alleged attack ended, Higgins said: ‘I remember him standing up and looking at me and it was a strange moment of eye contact.

‘At that point I didn’t say anything more to him’.

Ms Higgins said the first time she opened up about the alleged incident was during a meeting with then Chief of Staff, Fiona Brown, the following Tuesday.

She assumed the meeting was called to address the situation that unfolded on March 19 – when she and Mr Lehrmann allegedly entered the parliament building late at night while drunk.

“I felt stressed that I was going to be fired,” she said.

She was asked to rescind the code of conduct but ended up telling Mrs Brown her version of events.

‘I was drunk and honest, the same way I discuss now. It was the first time I said that, she told the police.

“At the end of it, as soon as I identified it as a rape and I didn’t give consent, I started crying and that’s when the gears shifted and it became less about me and more political.”

‘I knew what was happening to me was wrong, I knew I hadn’t consented, but I still had this self-blame – guilt, like I’d done something wrong.’

The case continues.

First half of the police interrogation

Higgins previously told police in the interview that she did not immediately report the alleged rape because of a culture of silence among political staff, a court has heard.

During part of the police interview earlier this week, Ms Higgins said she did not immediately report the alleged rape because of the culture of silence among political staff.

Ms Higgins said she felt stressed, scared and embarrassed.

“I was shocked at what had happened,” she told police.

‘I didn’t know who to tell, how to do it or what to do.’

Ms Higgins described herself as being “really drunk” on the night of the alleged incident.

She told police the pair had been to a bar and then a nightclub with colleagues before she and Lehrmann got into a taxi.

While she initially thought she was on her way home, Lehrmann told her he had to pick up some work from the Folketing.

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on Wednesday

“It felt like it was a safe place for me and I didn’t say no to going to parliament,” she told police.

“I didn’t have all my devices around … but at the time it didn’t seem unsafe … it didn’t feel dangerous.”

Ms. Higgins claims that after the two of them entered Senator Reynolds’ office, she fell asleep on a couch and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.

She will be cross-examined by prosecutor Shane Drumgold SC and Lehrmann’s defense barrister Steven Whybrow on Wednesday.

Drumgold said more than 50 witnesses could be called to testify during the trial, which is expected to last between four and six weeks.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks with dozens of witnesses called to give evidence (Ms Higgins pictured leaving court on Tuesday with friend Emma Webster and boyfriend David Sharaz)

Witnesses include Liberal senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash, former Liberal MP Steven Ciobo and other political and parliamentary staff.

Whybrow told the jury that Ms Higgins’ claims had not been tested or proven and Lehrmann denied having sex with her.

‘This is going to be a long case. Mrs Higgins has said many things about many people, said Mr. Whybrow Tuesday.