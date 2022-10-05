Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann trial: Higgins weeps as she watches moment pair reached Parliament

Brittany Higgins has cried in court as the trial of her accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann was shown the moment the pair arrived at Parliament House on the night of the alleged assault.

Video shown to the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday showed Ms Higgins, now 27, and Mr Lehrmann walking through metal detectors twice and taking off her black stilettos on that March 2019 evening.

Mrs Higgins broke down when the footage was shown to the jury.

Sitting in the witness box, Mrs Higgins said she did not remember ‘any of it’.

Footage showed Ms Higgins – who the court previously heard was ‘school drunk’ that night – struggling to lace up her shoes after going through security.

She then walked barefoot in a white cocktail dress down the aisles, with her shoes in hand, according to the clip.

Brittany Higgins arrives at the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra before taking the witness stand in the trial of her alleged rapist on Thursday

Pictured: Brittany Higgins arrives at court in Canberra for Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial

Ms Higgins was then shown photographs of the office where she allegedly raped her, including the gray leather sofa.

The sofa faced Mrs Reynolds’ old desk next to an Australian flag. She held it together when the pictures were shown.

Ms Higgins arrived in court on Thursday dressed in black. She is expected to be cross-examined by Lehrmann’s lawyer, possibly as early as today.

Ms Higgins had been visibly emotional at the end of yesterday’s trial after watching CCTV footage of herself at a Canberra bar.

The footage, which was played to the court, showed Ms Higgins arriving at The Dock venue in Kingston at 19.24 – where she drank 11 vodkas over a four hour period.

She said in a 2021 police interview, which was also shown in court on Wednesday, that she was ‘schoolboy drunk’ that night and had never been so drunk.

The rest of the security tape will be shown in court on Thursday and will include footage from the time she spent at the nightclub, 88mph, and the moment she and Mr Lehrmann entered the parliament building.

The couple worked as political staff for then minister Linda Reynolds.

Ms Higgins claims that after the two entered Senator Reynolds’ office, she fell asleep on a sofa and woke up to Lehrmann having sex with her.

Speaking about the alleged rape, Ms Higgins said she felt “trapped” and “not human” as Lehrmann hovered over her.

“It didn’t feel like it was about me at all,” she said.

Later, in a text message to her ex-boyfriend Ben Dillaway, Ms Higgins said she had been “barely ready”.

“I really don’t feel like it was consensual at all,” she said.

She also expressed concern about the story becoming public knowledge and later told police she feared damaging the Left with the allegations.

The trial continues.

Earlier in the trial

In the initial police interview, recorded in February 2021 and played to the court on Wednesday, Ms Higgins said she remembered dancing alone in the crowd at Canberra nightclub 88mph on that Friday night in March 2019.

She told police she took the shot after already drinking for some time. “I was really drunk and it was really weird,” she said.

‘I drink socially but I don’t usually get wiped out but I was at 100. I hit 100.

“As drunk as I’ve ever been in my life … Beyond schoolies drunk.”

Higgins then went into detail about the moment she woke up to Lehrmann allegedly having sex with her.

She claimed he ‘seemed sweaty’, ‘grunted’ and she was ‘stuck in the corner’ of the sofa.

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann leaves the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday after his former colleague and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins gave evidence

Brittany Higgins sent her ex a series of texts in 2019 to say her Friday night hadn’t gone as expected after she was allegedly raped in an office at Parliament. CoS stands for chief of staff, a key position in a parliamentary office

‘I told him no, I told him to stop,’ she told police in the interview, the court heard. “It felt like it had been going on for a while … I was an afterthought.”

‘It felt quite rough… It was quite powerful. Everything about it was powerful. [I felt] captive, not human. It didn’t feel like it was about me at all.’

The court heard Higgins did not scream but she started crying and saying ‘no’ from the moment she woke up.

After the alleged attack ended, Higgins said: ‘I remember him standing up and looking at me and it was a strange moment of eye contact.

‘At that point I didn’t say anything more to him’.

Higgins said he did not leave the office, and was woken the following morning by a female security guard asking if everything was OK – to which the young woman said she was “fine”, despite her dress was tied around the waist.

The court heard she threw up in the former minister’s bathroom before going into a small room near Mrs Reynolds’ former office, which had no windows, finding a box of Roses chocolates and eating it while crying.

‘I pulled myself together – I was quite disheveled. I borrowed one of the minister’s jackets to cover my cocktail dress,’ she said in police questioning.

The following Monday, Ms Higgins told officers she went to work and saw Mr Lehrmann, but they did not speak on the night of the alleged incident – instead he bought her coffee.

Earlier in the day, Brittany Higgins was flanked by her legal team and supporters as she arrived in court for the first day of her accused rapist’s trial

“I tried to overcompensate to make it feel normal — we didn’t discuss it,” she said.

After the alleged rape, Ms Higgins texted her ex to say her Friday night had not gone as expected – and that “I really don’t think it was consensual at all”.

According to messages shown to the jury, Ms Higgins’ old flame Mr Dillaway asked her: ‘Was it just you and Bruce going back there or a group of people?

‘Did you hook up there or did someone take advantage of you?’

She replied: ‘Yeah, it was just Bruce and I from what I remember. I was hardly ready.

‘I really don’t feel like it was consensus at all. If he thought it was okay, why would he just leave me there?’

Ms Higgins told police in the interview that she had already had to fend off Lehrmann when he made an attempt to kiss her during her first week on the job at a team dinner.

“Bruce passed me and tried to kiss me,” she said. ‘I didn’t think too much about it because I dismissed it.

‘I didn’t think it would be a small deal at the time. It was fine – he took it and left.’

She added: ‘I had just broken up with Ben … We never spoke about it again.’

‘It was just the two of us. He leaned forward to my face, but at the same time I had gotten others in politics to push me through before.

‘I didn’t want to embarrass him. Mixed signal type of thing.’

Of the messages, Ms Higgins told police: ‘I was the one who started going through the process – he was the first person I spoke to about it – the fact that I was raped.

‘It was difficult because he was the only person I trusted, but we had a previous relationship. I was softer in my language.’

The trial continues.