Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann trial: Forensic expert finds NO trace of semen on cocktail dress

A forensic expert has told a court she found no sperm on the cocktail dress Brittany Higgins wore before she was allegedly raped by a former colleague.

The former political operative was wearing a white Kookai pencil dress the night she claims Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted her inside Parliament House in Canberra.

Forensic biologist Jennifer Stone told the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday she did not find sperm on the dress, but said the tests – which came two years after the alleged rape – were “inconclusive” in a way because it had been washed.

The court later heard Ms Higgins told police Lehrmann ‘got quite handy’ in a bar before the alleged assault in the early hours of March 23, 2019, after a drunken night out.

Lehrmann, 26, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual intercourse without consent.

Ms Higgins was unavailable to finish her cross-examination until Friday this week, which compels prosecuting attorney Shane Drumgold SC to call a number of other witnesses.

The details of their evidence can only now be revealed due to a court order banning publication until the former political operative had finished being cross-examined.

The court heard Brittany Higgins (pictured) centre, kept the dress under her bed before washing it in what she described as a symbolic act

Forensic expert Jennifer Stone said the tests were “kind of inconclusive” when asked if it was possible there was semen on the dress before it was washed by Mrs Higgins (pictured)

On Wednesday, Ms Stone – a senior forensic biologist who works for the Australian Federal Police – told the court she was given Ms Higgins’ dress on February 6, 2021 and asked to test for semen.

‘I was told there was a dress that had been washed and there had been quite a delay since the time of the alleged incident – [it had been] washed once and put away, she said.

The court had previously heard Mrs Higgins kept the dress under her bed before washing it sometime before May 2019 in what she described as a symbolic act.

Ms Stone told the court she ‘visually examined’ the dress for any areas of interest – and found one brown spot and have it tested for blood but the results were negative.

She told the court she then carried out sperm screening tests with a blue light and orange glasses – similar to “what you might see in some crime shows” – across the entire dress looking for areas that needed further investigation.

Constable Katie Thelning told the court that Ms Higgins said the man she claims raped her, Bruce Lehrmann (pictured right), had “got quite handy” with her in a bar that night

Lehrmann, 26, (pictured arrives in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday) has pleaded not guilty to one count of intercourse without consent

Ms Stone said there were a ‘couple’ of areas that required further testing but produced negative results for semen.

“Then I just screened the whole dress inside, the skirt of the dress, just to see that, just to be thorough,” she told the court.

‘[The screening] gave a negative result.’

Asked by prosecutor Skye Jerome if it was possible there was semen on the dress before it was washed, Stone said the tests she performed were ‘kind of inconclusive’.

“It is possible that semen was there and it has been washed away,” she told the court.

“In this case, I did the sperm screening tests and I was unable to detect any sperm on the subject.”

Defense attorney Steven Whybrow asked Stone during cross-examination if it was possible to find semen on clothes that have been washed.

“I know it is possible to get a semen stain from an item that has been washed,” she explained.

Ms Stone added that she had personally never found a positive sample on a washed item of clothing.

Later on Wednesday, the court heard from federal agents Rebecca Cleaves and Katie Thelning, who work at Parliament House and were the first police officers to speak to Ms Higgins about the alleged assault.

Defense lawyers Katrina Musgrove and Steven Whybrow (both pictured) are representing Lehrmann in the ACT Supreme Court case

Ms Cleaves recalled that Ms Higgins said during the meeting on 1 April 2019 that she fell twice that night she claims she was raped and got into an Uber with a colleague and gave him her address.

But they traveled via Parliament House, “which caused her some surprise”, Mrs Cleaves told the court.

When they arrived at Parliament House, Ms Cleaves told the court Ms Higgins remembered “her colleague who was Bruce telling her to play along”.

Ms Cleaves also told the court that Ms Higgins said she woke up in Parliament and she ‘could smell sex so that’s when she threw up’.

Thelning said she took detailed notes as Ms Higgins told her story during the meeting and read them out to the court.

‘Dancing, then I fell over. I felt embarrassed and then I sat down,’ the federal police officer read from his notes.

“Bruce sat with me and got quite practical. I didn’t really mind. I felt like I was getting super drunk. I dropped it on the stairs again.”

Ms Thelning told the court Ms Higgins remembered getting into a taxi with Lehrmann and giving him her address and then she remembered being at Parliament House.

She went on to read Mrs Higgins’ statement from her notes: ‘I don’t remember coming up to the suite. I remember lying on the minister’s sofa. Remember he was on top of me. Bruce says something about finishing.’

“I said something like ‘No, don’t’. He left. I just stayed there. When I woke up it was morning. I remember thinking it’s almost eight o’clock. I thought why am I here? Are people coming in? I felt worn out as I could smell what had happened to me.’

Thelning told the court that Mrs Higgins decided to ‘put away what happened so it wouldn’t be a narrative of my life story’.

Ms. Higgins also told federal police that she went to a medical center to get tested, but the results had not yet come back.

She notes that Mrs. Higgins was crying and apologizing for being upset.

The trial continues.