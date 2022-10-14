Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann trial: Apology letter accused rapist sent boss after sack threat

Bruce Lehrmann outside court Friday. A letter of apology he wrote to his boss, Linda Reynolds, was submitted during the trial this week

The man accused of raping Brittany Higgins said he felt “embarrassed, ashamed and deeply remorseful” in an apology letter to a federal minister who wanted to fire him for breaching the code of conduct, a court has heard.

Bruce Lehrmann, 26, is accused of sexually assaulting the former Liberal staffer in the parliamentary office of then defense industry minister Linda Reynolds in the early hours of March 23, 2019.

Lehrmann, who worked with Ms Higgins at the time, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of intercourse without consent in the ACT Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, Ms Reynolds’ former acting chief of staff, Fiona Brown, gave evidence and told the court that Lehrmann was fired – less than two weeks after the alleged rape – for three breaches of conduct.

Two of the breaches involved entering the Parliament building while he was drunk around 10am. 01.45am on 23 March 2019 – he was with Ms Higgins at the time – and for falsely telling security they were there for ‘urgent work’.

The third breach was an earlier incident related to the “mishandling” of a “password protected document”.

Ms Brown’s evidence and Lehrmann’s letter of apology can only now be revealed because of a court order banning publication until Ms Higgins had finished giving evidence.

Letters and emails sent to the court this week showed an exchange between Lehrmann, Ms Brown and Ms Reynolds in April 2019.

The first was a letter from Ms. Reynolds on April 4 in which she intended to terminate Lehrmann’s job unless he could convince her that he should not be fired.

The second was Lehrmann’s lengthy email response the next day, spanning nearly two A4 pages.

In the letter, Lehrmann apologized profusely for 'entering the office' in Parliament House after hours on the night he is accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

In his response, Lehrmann profusely apologized for “coming into the office after hours” and told the minister she was “the best” boss he had ever had.

He then described how he grew up on welfare with a single mother because his father had died when he was two.

“I react and feel embarrassed, ashamed and deeply remorseful,” he wrote.

‘I make no excuses and accept that entering the office after hours, for whatever reason, is a violation.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to you and Fiona [Brown] directly for the position I have placed you both in because of that… Minister, at no time have I acted with malice, ill will or intent to cause indirect or direct harm to you, your office or your staff.’

He said he came back to the office to drink some whiskey What then Chief of Staff Fiona Brown told the court about Bruce Lehrmann’s reasons for returning to Parliament House

During her evidence, Ms Brown told the court she had a meeting with Lehrmann on March 26 – three days after the alleged rape – to address the mishandling of the sensitive document.

She told the court that in itself was an ‘offence’ but she noted that his intention prior to the breaks had been to leave Parliament and seek work elsewhere. His last day would have been this coming Friday, March 29.

For that reason, Ms Brown told the court no disciplinary action had been taken against Lehrmann.

She simply asked him to go home that evening to look around his office and return any other documents.

Later that morning, she was informed of the security breach when Lehrmann and Ms Higgins entered the Parliament building while drunk, claiming they had ‘urgent’ business to attend to.

Mrs. Brown called another meeting with Lehrmann and asked what he had been doing at work so early in the morning.

‘[Lehrmann] did not do agree that he was drunk,’ she told the court.

“He said he was coming back to the office to drink some whiskey.”

Asked if she knew how much he drank in the office, Mrs Brown told the court: ‘My recollection was that it was two glasses.’

The court heard Ms Brown was particularly concerned because he had previously been caught misusing documents and then arrived at Parliament drunk, claiming he had work to do.

She asked if he had taken any documents from the building and gave him 15 minutes to collect his belongings and leave the office immediately.

Mrs Brown told the court she wanted to take him out mainly to observe he had no documents with him – but when she went to check on him about five minutes later he was gone.

In his apology letter, sent more than a week later, Lehrmann did not directly address allegations that he told Ms Brown he was in Parliament to drink whiskey, only denying the claim that he told security he was at work for official purposes.

‘This insinuates that I acted under the authority of [Ms Reynolds] and that was by no means the case and I certainly didn’t draw that conclusion,” he said.

Lehrmann wrote the email to her boss, minister Linda Reynolds and acting chief of staff Fiona Brown.

“This action was the result of a serious lack of judgment on my part and I apologize and regret that it happened.”

However, he apologized to Mrs Brown for her abrupt departure on her last day.

“I offer a further apology to Fiona for not returning on my last day,” he wrote.

‘This was a particularly difficult day for me as I simply spiraled down a dark path and it was very shocking to me to see my over five years come to an end so quickly.

“This past week has been very difficult and I have not been in the right frame of mind to think about things at Capital Hill. Therefore I retreated to Queensland to see my mother who has been ill for several months now. ‘

Lehrmann went on to describe his childhood, growing up with a mother who relied on welfare and ‘gave up her dreams and hopes to see her two children succeed’.

He added, “I feel like I’ve failed,” and said that seeing his mother’s illness affected his decision-making skills.

The former political staffer then went on to praise Ms Reynolds for being ‘the best’ boss he had during his five years in Parliament, where he worked under six ministers.

“You’re not only the first minister I’ve worked for who actually takes a deep and sustained interest in the portfolios you hold, but you’re genuinely interested in how you can make the nation a better place to live, and that’s not just words,” he said. .

‘It is nothing but an honor to work for any senator, MP or minister, but working for you has been a particular highlight for me.’

In the final two paragraphs of his letter, Lehrmann again apologized for his actions, reiterating that they were ‘completely out of character for me and the result of poor decision-making’.

‘I am sorry to you and Fiona for the position I have forced you into. I have failed you significantly and for that I feel terrible. I will accept the outcome of your deliberations,’ he wrote.

The letters submitted to the court showed that Lehrmann spoke to Ms. Brown after sending his email response, but he later received another letter from Ms. Reynolds on April 5 advising that his employment would be completed.

“I remain of the view that your actions contributed to serious breaches of the Ministerial Statement of Standards which constitute serious misconduct,” Ms Reynolds wrote.

“This letter is formal notice that your employment will be terminated effective today.”

Ms Brown told the court she had no further contact with Lehrmann after April 5.

The trial continues.