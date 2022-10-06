Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann rape trial to hear of secret recording of call with minister

Brittany Higgins will be questioned about a secret recording she made of a conversation with a senior Liberal minister as her high-profile rape case continues.

The former Liberal staffer is the first witness in the criminal case against Bruce Lehrmann, who she claims sexually assaulted her inside the parliament building after a boozy night out in March 2019.

Sir. Lehrmann has appeared in the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on all four days of the trial so far, after pleading not guilty to one count of having sex without consent.

On Thursday, the court heard that Ms Higgins secretly recorded a phone conversation with her former boss and then employment minister Michaelia Cash in 2021, which she described as ‘the strangest call of my life’.

Brittany Higgins is pictured outside court on Thursday, following day three of her rape trial against her former colleague

Brittany Higgins told the court she secretly recorded a conversation with then employment minister Michaelia Cash (pictured) in 2021

Ms Higgins originally worked for former Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds, but took a job as a junior media adviser to Senator Cash after the 2019 election.

Ms Higgins, now 27, told the court under cross-examination that the senator pretended she did not know about the alleged rape during the phone call – despite having spoken about it earlier.

‘It was ridiculous. It was the strangest phone call I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.

Defense barrister Steven Whybrow told Ms Higgins that she had sent the recording to several people, including journalists, to start building the background for the story.

But Ms Higgins said it was for her legal protection so she could confirm her story.

‘I tried to give [the recording] for as many people as possible to have them, just so they existed,’ she said.

‘It’s my word against a minister’s and the difference in power between the two is ridiculous.’

Former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann leaves the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra on Thursday

Brittany Higgins recorded an interview with Lisa Wilkinson (pictured) for The Project in January 2021

Ms Higgins also recorded a conversation with Senator Cash’s former chief of staff Daniel Try without his knowledge and sent it to journalist Samantha Maiden but said it should not be published.

During that conversation, Ms Higgins told the court the chief of staff referred to another sexual assault within the Liberals which was never reported.

The court also heard that Ms Higgins recorded the conversations following a six-hour interview with Lisa Wilkinson for The Project on January 27, 2021.

She said Ms Wilkinson and Ms Maiden were ‘fighting’ over when her story would be released.

“Who got the exclusive drop, so when Walkley’s time comes, who could claim what, and it wasn’t even about me or my story,” she told the court.

Ms Maiden won the 2021 Gold Walkley – Australian journalism’s highest honour, while Ms Wilkinson was awarded a Logie this year.

Sir. Whybrow told her she was doing the interview to damage the Liberal Party just before an election, but Ms Higgins said she simply wanted to talk about a “cultural problem” in Parliament.

Lisa Wilkinson (left) interviewed Brittany Higgins (right) on The Project in 2019 about her rape allegations

“I thought I’d make a print and a TV and then I’d go back to university and disappear,” she explained.

Ms Higgins told the court. The project host was ‘quite angry’ when the interview was broadcast on February 15 because it was a Monday and Ms Wilkinson did not normally work on Mondays.

After both stories dropped, Ms. Higgins said she was inundated with media requests.

The court heard she was preparing a timeline of events to give to police and while she was ‘passed out on Valium’ due to the stress of the media whirlwind, her partner David Sharaz made the decision to give the timeline to two journalists.

However, she claims the timeline ended up in the hands of ‘the entire press gallery’ and that Mr Sharaz regrets his decision.

Mr. Whybrow also asked her about a number of inconsistencies in her original testimony, including what she did with the white cocktail dress she wore on the night of the alleged assault.

Mrs Higgins initially told the court she put it in a bag under her bed for six months before “symbolically washing it” and wearing it once more.

During cross-examination, however, it was revealed that the dress was only under her bed for a few weeks.

Whybrow presented Ms Higgins with a photo of her in the dress at Ms Reynolds’ birthday party in Perth in April 2019 – less than two months after the alleged rape.

Mrs Higgins admitted to the court she was ‘wrong’ but maintained the dress was under her bed ‘for a period of time’.

The trial continues.